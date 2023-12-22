Anzeige
Aktien-News: Defense Metals - Verkehrte Welt
22.12.2023 | 16:38
Ice Tea Group LLC: Ice Tea Group Announces Wisej.NET 3.5 and New .NET MAUI Product

Ice Tea Group announces a new version of its enterprise web framework and a new product for desktop and mobile application development based on Microsoft's .NET MAUI.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / Ice Tea Group, a worldwide leader in application modernization, has announced the release of version 3.5 of its enterprise web development framework for ASP.NET Core. Wisej.NET 3.5 includes new controls for accepting user signatures, integrating chat functionality, and adding optical character recognition (OCR) to Wisej.NET applications. The new version of the framework also introduces a Bootstrap dark theme.

Wisej.NET Hybrid

Wisej.NET Hybrid
Wisej.NET Hybrid Based on .NET MAUI



Ice Tea Group is also releasing the first version of its new desktop and mobile development framework, Wisej.NET Hybrid, which uses .NET MAUI to enable Wisej.NET applications to run without an internet connection. Wisej.NET Hybrid applications can leverage device-specific features and frameworks such as CoreML (iOS) and Google ML Kit (Android) to provide barcode scanning, OCR (text), and document scanning functionalities in Wisej.NET applications. Wisej.NET Hybrid applications can be deployed to the Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS app stores.

Read the full blog post here: Wisej.NET 3.5 Beta Released - Wisej.com

Ice Tea Group, LLC

1010 Wisconsin Ave, #315

Washington, D.C. 20007

Press inquiries:

info@iceteagroup.com

Contact Information

Levie Rufenacht
levie@iceteagroup.com
2024493778x707

SOURCE: Ice Tea Group

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
