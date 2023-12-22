The Danish Energy Agency says it dished out a total of DKK 4.2 million ($61,9542) in grant funding this year to nine local energy communities and projects supporting renewable energy. Projects include an energy community start-up guide for rural environmentalists to an energy community feasibility study in a decades-old garden association.The Danish Government announced earlier this month it had allocated a total of DKK 4.2 million ($61,9542) in grant funding to nine local energy communities and projects supporting the climate transition through renewable energy. The Danish Energy Agency grants ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...