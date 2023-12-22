Northern Data Group appoints Group Chief Legal Officer

Rudolf Haas will join the Group's Executive Committee with over two decades of experience at international law firms

The Group is strengthening its Executive Committee with an experienced hire to support the Group's ambitions and the requirements of changing financial and regulatory environments

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2) (ISIN: DE000A0SMU8), a leading provider of specialized High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure, today announced the key appointment to its Group Executive Committee of Rudolf Haas as Group Chief Legal Officer. Rudolf will join the Group from 1 January 2024.

Rudolf has a proven track record of navigating the intersection between law and business. He joins Northern Data Group from King & Wood Mallesons, where he served as a Partner in its Frankfurt division, and as Managing Director for their German operation since 1997. Rudolf specializes in financing and capital markets, having been in private practice for over two decades.

This expansion of the Group Executive Committee comes as Northern Data Group continues to take advantage of the market opportunities within each sector of its three companies: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining, to drive progress in the AI, ML, and associated HPC industries. With a strengthened Executive Committee, Northern Data Group is set to execute the next stage of its global strategy and take advantage of the strategic opportunities within the marketplace. Rudolf will lead the Group's legal strategy and its continued investments into the most sophisticated hardware available, as it drives innovation within the global HPC market.

Rudolf has been a practising lawyer in Germany since 1997, having studied law at Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg, Universität Regensburg and the University of Virginia School of Law. In addition to his role at Northern Data Group, Rudolf is a lecturer at the Institute of Law and Finance at Goethe-Universität Frankfurt, a position he has held for over a decade.

Aroosh Thillainathan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, comments:

"As Northern Data Group accelerates towards becoming a leading global provider of High-Performance Compute solutions, it is vital that we have the right leadership to match our pace of growth. Rudolf brings extensive expertise and a strong track record which will support the Group within a constantly changing regulatory environment, as we execute our vision and deliver value for our shareholders."

Rudolf Haas, incoming Chief Legal Officer, comments:

"It's extremely exciting to be joining Northern Data Group at this pivotal stage of the company's growth and during this transformative time for the HPC industry. I look forward to working alongside Aroosh and the wider Group Executive Committee to support the Group's ambitious vision."

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy-efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilising GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/northern-data-group-appoints-group-chief-legal-officer-302021882.html