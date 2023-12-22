Southern Company Again Named as a Trendsetter by CPA-Zicklin Index

For the second-consecutive year, Southern Company grades above 90 points in corporate political disclosure and accountability.

Southern Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / The 2023 CPA-Zicklin Index of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability was unveiled in late October with Southern Company earning the distinction of a Trendsetter, indicating a score of 90 points or higher.

The index grades the public companies that comprise the Russell 1000 Index and is coauthored by the Center for Political Accountability and the Zicklin Center for Governance and Business Ethics at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Southern Company was one of 100 companies named as a Trendsetter, earning a score of 91, far outpacing the overall average score of 58 among those analyzed.

The CPA-Zicklin Index is issued annually and measures performance in disclosure, company political spending decision-making policies and board oversight and accountability policies.





