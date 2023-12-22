Aircraft Wiring Harness Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The aircraft wiring harness market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 1.8 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aircraft Wiring Harness Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 1.8 billion Growth (CAGR) 9.2% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft Wiring Harness Market

The global aircraft wiring harness market is segmented based on platform type, application type, insulation material type, purpose type, product type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type - The aircraft wiring harness market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and helicopters. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing platform type in the market during the forecast period, driven by a host of factors including snowballing commercial aircraft deliveries, the introduction of fuel-efficient commercial aircraft, and a growing aircraft fleet size.

Based on the application type - The market is segmented into avionics, interiors, propulsion systems, airframes, and others. The interior application held the dominant share of the market in 2022 and is also expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing focus of airliners on improving the passenger travel experience and the modernization of existing fleets with new IFE systems are the major factors driving the growth of the interior segment.

Based on insulation material type - The market is segmented as XL ETFE (Cross-Linked Extruded Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene), TKT (Teflon-Kapton-Teflon), PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene), PI (Polyimide), and others. PTFE is expected to remain the most preferred insulation material type in the market, driven by its exceptional properties, such as extreme temperature resistance (-200°C to 300°C), chemical inertness, low-dielectric constant, low coefficient of friction, and excellent FST properties.





Based on end-user type - The aircraft wiring harness market is segmented into OE and aftermarket based on the end-user type. OE is estimated to remain the sole source of demand for wiring harnesses in the foreseeable future. The aftermarket holds a negligible share of the market. Wires & cables (or harnesses) do not need to be replaced because their life span is almost the same as the aircraft's life.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft wiring harnesses during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

- The region is dominated by the USA, owing to the presence of major aircraft OEMs, wiring harness suppliers, airlines, and MRO companies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by the assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, increasing procurement of military aircraft, rising aircraft fleet size, and the upcoming indigenous aircraft program C919. China, Japan, and India are the growth engines of the region's market.

Aircraft Wiring Harness Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- Increase in the production rate of key programs (A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB).

- The introduction of new aircraft programs (C919, MC-21, B777x, etc.).

- Increasing investments in electrical aircraft.

- Increasing use of wires & cables in modern aircraft.

Top Companies in the Aircraft Wiring Harness Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

- Safran S.A.

- Latécoère

- GKN Aerospace (Part of Melrose PLC)

- Ducommun Incorporated

- Carlisle Companies Inc.

- Amphenol Corporation

- Glenair.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Wiring Harness Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

