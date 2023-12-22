Microwave Tubes Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion in 2027, Says Stratview Research

The Microwave tubes market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027, to reach US$ 1.8 billion in 2027, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Microwave Tubes Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2027 USD 1.8 billion Growth (CAGR) 6.1% during 2022-2027 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Trend Period 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Microwave Tubes Market

The global Microwave Tubes Market is segmented based on tube type, end-use industry type, and region.

Based on tube type - The market is segmented as traveling wave tube, klystron, gyrotron, magnetron, and others. Traveling wave tubes accounted for a market share of more than 30% in 2021 & are expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. A traveling wave tube is a specialized vacuum tube used in electronics to amplify radio frequency signals in the microwave range. One of the major advantages of a traveling wave tube over other microwave tubes is its ability to amplify a wide range of frequencies i.e. a large bandwidth. Traveling wave tubes are preferred in aerospace & defense and communication applications.

Based on end-user type - The market is segmented as aerospace & defense, industrial, communication/space, medical, and others. Aerospace & defense holds a reasonable share of more than 30% in 2021 & is expected to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. In the aerospace & defense industry, microwave tubes, such as traveling wave tubes, are majorly used for radars, missiles, and electronic countermeasures.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America occupied a market share of more than 40% in 2021 & is expected to remain the largest market for microwave tubes during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

• It has a presence of a large number of major OEMs, making the region the leading demand generator.

• Further, significant investment in R&D and new technology developments are likely to consolidate North America's position in the global market.

Likewise, Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to present sizeable opportunities during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years, driven by China, India, and Japan.

Microwave Tubes Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Huge Fleet Size of Military Aircraft

Rising Global Military Expenditure

A Significant Increase in the Number of Annual Satellite Launches

Growing Medical Device Market

Expected Rebound in Aircraft Deliveries

Rising Aircraft Fleet Size

Upcoming Aircraft Programs

Top 5 Companies in the Microwave Tubes Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Thales Group

CPI International, Inc.

L3Harris technologies (Stellant Group)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Richardson Electronics Ltd.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

