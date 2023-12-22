Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 1.1 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 1.1 billion Growth (CAGR) 8.1% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market

The global Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market is segmented based on Aircraft Type, Application Type, Product Type, and Region

Based on aircraft type - The aerospace & defense EMI shielding market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, UAVs, space, and defense. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the global aerospace & defense EMI shielding market during the forecast period due to increasing commercial aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger and freight traffic and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions, which are the key factors propelling the demand for EMI shielding in the segment. In addition to that, commercial aircraft rely heavily on advanced avionics and flight control systems, including navigation, communication, and flight management systems. These systems require effective EMI shielding to prevent electromagnetic interference, ensuring safe and efficient flight operations. Also, the aviation industry has been increasingly adopting lightweight composite materials in aircraft construction to improve fuel efficiency and reduce weight. However, these materials can be more susceptible to electromagnetic interference, necessitating the use of EMI shielding solutions.



Based on the application type - The global aerospace & defense EMI shielding market is segmented into equipment shielding, structural shielding, and bonding. Equipment shielding is expected to remain the most dominant application segment of the aerospace & defense EMI shielding market during the forecast period, propelled by increasing shielding requirements for electrical equipment, avionics, and aircraft wiring and increasing usage of electronic devices and digital systems in avionic systems.

Based on product type - The aerospace & defense EMI shielding market is segmented as conductive coatings & paints, laminates, tapes & foils, cable overbraids, conductive gaskets, and others. Gaskets are expected to remain the dominant product type in the global aerospace & defense EMI shielding market during the forecast period. EMI gaskets provide reliable and effective electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding by creating a continuous conductive path between mating surfaces or joints. They effectively block or absorb electromagnetic waves, preventing interference from affecting sensitive electronic systems. In aerospace and defense, EMI gaskets are used in critical applications such as avionics, communication systems, navigation equipment, and electronic warfare systems. The reliability and performance of these systems are vital for the safety and success of missions.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace & defense EMI shielding during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

The increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic.

The opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for the B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs.

The increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to the rising defense budget.

The upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (C919 and MRJ).

Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The increasing use of electronics in aerospace & defense, the growing demand for secure communication, especially in the defense sector, and investment in military modernization programs are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Modern aircraft are equipped with a wide range of advanced electronic systems and components, including communication systems, navigation equipment, flight controls, avionics, and more. These systems are highly susceptible to electromagnetic interference. As aircraft systems become more complex and integrated, the need for effective EMI shielding becomes crucial to maintaining the reliable and uninterrupted operation of these critical systems.

Top 10 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market?

The market is highly populated, with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the aerospace & defense EMI shielding market:

Parker Hannifin Corporation

W.L. Gore & Associates

3M Company

Laird Performance Materials

PPG Industries Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Boyd Corporation

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

Tech-Etch Inc.

Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd.

