Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 22 December 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Partial Sale of IMMOFINANZ Shares



CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to announce a small transaction which enhances liquidity while preserving strategic flexibility.



Recently, CPIPG was approached by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. ("PAIF"), a London-based investment manager and current shareholder of IMMOFINANZ AG ("IMMOFINANZ"), about increasing their ownership stake.



CPIPG agreed to sell 2,575,000 shares of IMMOFINANZ to PAIF, equivalent to 1.86% of the total outstanding. Notably, CPIPG's shareholding in IMMOFINANZ remains above the strategically important threshold of 75%.



The transaction value was about €51.9 million, equivalent to €20.15 per share. Concurrently, PAIF has granted CPIPG call options which are exercisable for up to 2 years.



The sale provides CPIPG with additional liquidity, while the call option gives the Group flexibility on future strategic plans for IMMOFINANZ. CPIPG sees PAIF as a thought leader in the Austrian market, and both parties intend to engage regarding IMMOFINANZ's governance, strategy, and shareholder value.



