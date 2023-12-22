EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI Property Group
Luxembourg, 22 December 2023
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Partial Sale of IMMOFINANZ Shares
CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to announce a small transaction which enhances liquidity while preserving strategic flexibility.
Recently, CPIPG was approached by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. ("PAIF"), a London-based investment manager and current shareholder of IMMOFINANZ AG ("IMMOFINANZ"), about increasing their ownership stake.
CPIPG agreed to sell 2,575,000 shares of IMMOFINANZ to PAIF, equivalent to 1.86% of the total outstanding. Notably, CPIPG's shareholding in IMMOFINANZ remains above the strategically important threshold of 75%.
The transaction value was about €51.9 million, equivalent to €20.15 per share. Concurrently, PAIF has granted CPIPG call options which are exercisable for up to 2 years.
The sale provides CPIPG with additional liquidity, while the call option gives the Group flexibility on future strategic plans for IMMOFINANZ. CPIPG sees PAIF as a thought leader in the Austrian market, and both parties intend to engage regarding IMMOFINANZ's governance, strategy, and shareholder value.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
22.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1803515
