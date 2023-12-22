Omada Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Identity Governance and Administration as the only Established Vendor in the Report

Omada with 94% "Willingness to Recommend"

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced that it's the only vendor recognized as an Established Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Identity Governance and Administration report¹.

Gartner Voice of the Customer reports synthesize reviews from Gartner Peer Insights, the company's end-user ratings platform, into insights for IT decision-makers to help inform the buying process. Established Vendors, or those recognized in the lower-right quadrant, exceed the market average in user interest and adoption. Omada has an overall 4.4 (out of 5) rating, based on 63 reviews as of October 2023, including a 4.6 ranking for support experience and a remarkable 94% willingness of users to recommend the product.

Founded in 2000, Omada offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that provides crucial identity governance features to ensure the secure, compliant, and efficient management of user access across various systems and applications in hybrid, cloud, and multi-cloud environments - fitting seamlessly into the Identity Fabric ecosystem.

A few of Omada's customer reviews include:

"Excellent Product, Excellent Service. Excellent Implementation and Onboarding Support. Easy to use, dynamic and interacts with our core systems perfectly." -program manager, retail

"As a long-time customer, we have enjoyed a positive relationship with Omada over the years. Their account management and support resources are consistently attentive and we consider them to be solid partners in our IGA journey." -IT security and risk professional, manufacturing

"Omada helped us cut hours upon hours on onboarding/offboarding alone." -IT services professional, government

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Managing identities is a crucial issue for businesses worldwide and we take pride in offering a top-tier identity governance solution that ensures our users maximize their investment. This peer-recognition holds particular significance for us, as we believe it underscores the value that Omada strives to deliver each day."

¹Gartner Peer Insights, Voice of the Customer for Identity Governance and Administration, 20 December 2023

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

