Freitag, 22.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktien-News: Defense Metals - Verkehrte Welt
ACCESSWIRE
22.12.2023 | 20:02
107 Leser
Kanpai Media: OverDogs Podcast Episode 16: A Milestone Collaboration With Ariel Helwani & Celebrating Mike Perry's Championship Victory as the BKFC King of Violence

An Unprecedented Moment for the MMA World with Ariel Helwani as a Guest and not a Host on a Podcast, the OverDogs Podcast.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / In an unprecedented move, the OverDogs Podcast, a new leader in combat sports podcasting, is thrilled to announce its bound-to-be historic Episode 16. This episode is not only remarkable for featuring the renowned MMA reporter Ariel Helwani in his first-ever podcast guest appearance but also celebrates the outstanding BKFC title victory of co-host Mike Perry, who emerged as the 'King of Violence' at the BKFC 56 main event in Utah on December 2nd.

Episode 16 is coming off the heels of last week's benchmark episode featuring WBC Junior Welterweight Division Champion Devin Haney, fresh from his unanimous decision victory over Regis Prograis on December 9th, unofficially making the OverDogs Podcast as the go-to platform for champions and rising stars in the combat sports world alike.

Host Ice Bagz, a pivotal figure in the podcast's success, commented on the show's rapid rise to prominence in the MMA podcasting world: "In just six short months, the OverDogs Podcast has not only set records but also redefined what it means to be a top MMA podcast. Our unique format offers guests a rare opportunity to kick it with some of the best in the game. On our show, guests can express themselves, share stories, and truly be themselves in an environment where they don't have to worry about being put on the spot or leveraged for others' gains. It's about genuine conversations and bringing the real spirit of combat sports to our audience."

This episode promises to be a landmark in sports podcasting, blending the expert insights of Ariel Helwani with the firsthand experiences of champion Mike Perry with the other expert perspectives of Ice Bagz & Mac Mally. The episode offers listeners an unmatched perspective on the multifaceted world of combat sports.

Tune in to Episode 16 of the OverDogs Podcast for this historic collaboration, available on YouTube at https://OverDogsPodcast.com.

About Kanpai Media: KanpaiMedia.com is the world's leading multimedia platform out of web3, specializing in best and premium story-first content across combat sports, culture, digital collectibles, & various aspects of the Kanpai Pandas ethos through unique show formats, live broadcasts, digital platforms, audio content, and live event experiences.

Contact Information

David Nam
Head of Marketing, Kanpai Pandas | Kanpai Media | Kanpai Collective
david@kanpailabs.io

SOURCE: Kanpai Media

