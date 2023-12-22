Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2023) -FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC" or the "Company") announces that PXP Energy Corporation ("PXP") has extended the due date of loans to FEC to February 29, 2024, while all other terms remain the same. These loans from PXP carry interest at Libor plus 3.5%, with both interest and principal originally repayable on the earlier of: a) December 31, 2023, b) any equity issuance by FEC, c) any sale of FEL shares by FEC, or d) any third party borrowing by FEC.

In addition, Forum Energy Limited ("FEL") advised FEC that FEL has resolved to settle outstanding debt of $9,217,939 through the issuance of shares at $0.30 per share. All major shareholders of FEL participated pro-rata in the debt settlement and in order to maintain the Company's 6.8% interest, FEC also participated by converting the $626,820 in loans it made to FEL into shares in the debt settlement.

Forward-Looking Statements

