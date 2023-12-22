Pion Power Co., Ltd: Canadian-Based Pion Power Releases Flex-AC Series EV Charger

Your Must-Have Boxing Day Gadget

NEW HEMPSTEAD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / Mohan Wang, founder of Pion Power, invites you to experience a Canadian-based EV charging innovation. There is continuous growth of the EV market, as forecasted by PwC's insightful analysis projecting 27 million EVs in the U.S. by 2030 and an impressive 92 million by 2040. Pion Power is at the forefront, offering affordable, accessible and smart solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of EV owners.

Flex-AC Level 2 EV Charger

Unlock the full potential of Flex-AC through the Pion Power Smart App. Track, manage, and optimize your electric vehicle charging, all conveniently at your hand

Over the past year, Pion Power proudly introduced two Level 2 Portable EV chargers, addressing the escalating demand for residential EV chargers. These innovations are crafted to accommodate the diverse charging preferences and styles of consumers, aligning seamlessly with the dynamic evolution of the industry. Mohan Wang emphasizes, "We've got everything you need for your charging sessions: controlling, scheduling, monitoring, tracking ... Flex-AC is a gateway to unlocking the advanced potential with a smart APP." Fresh from a year of market feedback, Pion Power is thrilled to launch the Flex-AC LE - an enhanced version that puts control and feedback just at your fingertips, providing a real-time, user-friendly experience with its advanced features.

Highlighting the critical role of residential charging solutions, Energy.gov reports, "Most plug-in electric vehicle drivers do more than 80% of their charging at home." This underscores the significance of Pion Power's commitment to providing reliable and versatile EV chargers that are based on customer needs. The Flex-AC Series EV Chargers not only plug into standard household 240V circuits but also can plug into 120V circuits; tucked into a convenient to-go bag are two adaptors, NEMA 5-15P and NEMA 14-50P, to fit various usage scenarios - whether on the road, at home, or in the office.

The Flex AC series boasts an IP66 rating, ensuring resilience in extreme weather conditions. Beyond CSA and FCC testing for their adaptors, cables and plugs, every component is made to be durable - even under unexpected scenarios, such as falling from a high balcony or being rolled over by a car.

Installation is a breeze with Flex-AC - no complicated setups. Just plug it into an electric vehicle for instant charging with a customized speed, thanks to the built-in chip. For those preferring a wall-mounted option, a wall mount bracket is included, facilitating a quick setup within two minutes.

Flex-AC stands out not only for being an all-around player but also for its affordability, making it accessible for every individual. In the spirit of the holiday season, Pion Power is offering surprise gift bundles and special discounts up to 40% off to make high-quality EV charging an easy addition to everyone's holiday shopping list. Stay tuned for exciting offers on Pion Power's website www.pionpowertech.com.

