EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: IMMOFINANZ AG

IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



22.12.2023 / 21:21 CET/CEST

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018 London, 22.12.2023 Überblick 1. Emittent: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten) 3. Meldepflichtige Person

Klaus Umek 4. Namen der Aktionäre: Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 22.12.2023 6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Summe von

7.A + 7.B in %

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am

Tag der Schwellenberührung

1,06 %

4,40 %

5,46 %

138 669 711 Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)

0,60 %

2,96 %

3,56 %

Details 7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle: A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 1 466 660 1,06 % Subsumme A 1 466 660 1,06 %

B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Call Option March 2024 - December 2024 Anytime 6 100 000 4,40 % Subsumme B.1 6 100 000 4,40 %

B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.2

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person: ? Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält. ? Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%) 1 Klaus Umek 2 Petrus Advisers Ltd. 1 3 Petrus Advisers Investments General Partner Inc. 2 4 Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 3 1,05 % 4,40 % 5,45 %

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht Datum der Hauptversammlung: - Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The numbers notified above do not include the voting rights from 240,053 shares and from 500 000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund as at 22 December 2023. Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence. Therefore, these voting rights are not to be attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers for the purpose of this notification, but are merely disclosed in this section 10 of this notification for full transparency only. The 1,06% voting rights from shares notified under section 7.A (indirect) are indirectly held or attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. (and, thus, indirectly held by Klaus Umek as notifying person) as follows: 0.01% are attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. based on voting proxies granted by natural persons; 0.34% are attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. based on a voting proxy related to parts of the shares notified under section 8 as being directly held by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P., 0.71% are indirectly held by Petrus Advisers Ltd. via Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. (i.e., the shares notified under section 8 as being directly held by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. that are not covered by the voting proxy mentioned above). London am 22.12.2023



