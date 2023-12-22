Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) ("Aptorum Group" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting unmet medical needs in oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

"During the first half of 2023, we remained focused on advancing the development of our therapeutic programs. We continue to work towards advancing our ALS-4 and SACT-1 clinical programs and our PathsDx liquid biopsy program through potential collaborations. In light of the macroeconomic environment, we remain vigilant at controlling costs and resources of the company whilst continuing to advance our development objectives of the above programs as well," said Mr. Ian Huen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Aptorum Group Limited.

Clinical Pipeline Update and Upcoming Milestones

In January 2023, Aptorum Group announced publication of a co-authored paper on one of its lead project, PathsDx Technology, for assessing a rapid-turnaround low-depth unbiased metagenomics sequencing workflow on Illumina platforms. PathsDx Test was shown to be robust, rapid and sensitive for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The paper is titled, "Towards a rapid-turnaround low-depth unbiased metagenomics sequencing workflow on the Illumina platforms" and has been published online in Medrxiv, which can be downloaded at the following website address: https://medrxiv.org/cgi/content/short/2023.01.02.22283504v1.

In March 2023, Aptorum Group announced the completion of the Pre-IND discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration ("US FDA") for ALS-4. ALS-4 is a first-in-class small molecule anti-virulence drug targeting infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus, including but not limited to Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus ("MRSA"). The Pre-IND discussions with US FDA focused on overall development plan in preparation for the IND application of ALS-4 that will initially target Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI). With the positive feedback on the overall development strategy from the US FDA, Aptorum is now proceeding towards the IND submission of ALS-4.

In June 2023, Aptorum Group announced the group has submitted the relevant Phase 1b/2a clinical trial protocol of SACT-1, an orally administered repurposed small molecule drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma to US FDA. The Phase 1b/2a study of SACT-1 submitted is for the combination with chemotherapy for first relapse or refractory high risk neuroblastoma. The targeted objectives of the Phase 1b part of the study based on neuroblastoma patients to be enrolled is to determine the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) based on safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy and the Phase 2a part of the study based on neuroblastoma patients to be enrolled will be used to assess the preliminary efficacy of SACT-1.

Corporate Highlights

In May 2023, Aptorum Group announced that its subsidiary, Aptorum Therapeutics Limited ("ATL"), a company incorporated under the laws of Grand Cayman Islands, entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent and Term Sheet ("Term Sheet") to merge ("Transaction") its 100% subsidiary, Paths Innovation Limited and its underlying business (collectively "PathsDx Group") with Universal Sequencing Technology Corporation ("UST"), a San Diego and Boston based US company dedicated to the development and commercialization of advanced proprietary DNA sequencing technologies. Paths Innovation Limited currently holds, through its majority owned subsidiary Paths Diagnostics Pte. Limited, the PathsDx technology a liquid biopsy NGS based technology for the diagnostics of infectious diseases. As consideration of the transaction upon closing, ATL will become a shareholder of the combined company. The Transaction and other ancillary distributions, where relevant, remain subject to, among other matters, the execution of a mutually agreeable definitive agreement, completion of due diligence and subject to several conditions including, but not limited to, director and shareholder approvals.

In June 2023, the Company entered into securities purchase agreements to sell $3,000,000 unsecured convertible notes to 4 investors (the "June 23 Notes"). All the June 23 Notes were subsequently converted into an aggregate of 1,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares, par value $0.00001 per share. The whole proceeds from the June 23 Note was used to settle a related party loan.

In September 2023, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell a $3,000,000 unsecured convertible note ("Sep 23 Note") to Jurchen Investment Corporation, the largest shareholder of the Group. The Sep 23 Note is convertible into the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares, and have a maturity date that is 24 months from the issuance date, although upon such date the investor has the right to extend the term of the Note for twelve (12) months or more or such term subject to mutual consent. The Sep 23 Note has an interest rate of 6% per annum and a conversion price of $2.42 per share. The Sep 23 Note is secured by a first priority lien and security interest on certain shares that the Company owns ("Collateral"). Upon the Company's disposal of all or a portion of the Collateral, the investor has the right, to request that the Company prepay the then-remaining outstanding balance of the Sep 23 Note, in part or in full and the Company can make that payment in cash or in shares.

In November 2023, Aptorum Group announced the resignations of Mr. Darren Lui and Dr. Clark Cheng from their positions as executive directors and key officers. Concurrently, Mr. Ian Huen, a current director of the Company, took on the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Huen previously served as the Company's Chief Executive Officer from October 2017 until his prior resignation in June 2022. With his extensive experience and contributions to the Company during significant events, the Board is confident that Mr. Huen will play a crucial role in realizing the Company's full potential.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company raised approximately $1,625,745 in gross proceeds pursuant to the issuance of an aggregate of 215,959 Class A ordinary shares under the Company's $15 million at-the-market ("ATM") program established on March 26, 2021. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and the Company's development programs.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Aptorum Group reported a net loss of $6.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in net loss in the current period was driven by there was a gain on non-marketable investment of $5.6 million in 2022 while there was no such gain in the current period. The increase is partly offset by the decrease in operating expenses due to the implementation of stringent budgetary control measures, as a result of the Company's exclusive emphasis on its lead projects.

Research and development expenses were $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2022. As a consequence of exclusive emphasis on its lead projects and suspension of non-lead projects, there was a notable decrease in the utilization of external consultants and full impairment of patents related to these non-lead projects. Moreover, the payroll expenses for research and development staff decreased as a result of the reversal of deferred cash bonus payables to employees and consultants during current period. The reversal was due to the Group's agreements with employees and consultants to discharge the Group's obligation to settle their outstanding deferred cash bonus payables from previous years in exchange of fully vested ordinary shares.

General and administrative fees were $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in general and administrative fees was primary due to the reversal of deferred cash bonus payables to employees during current period. The reversal was due to the Group's agreements with employees to discharge the Group's obligation to settle their outstanding deferred cash bonus payables from previous years in exchange of fully vested ordinary shares.

Legal and professional fees were $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in legal and professional fees was attributed mainly to several non-routine activities undertaken during current period, such as the implementation of a reverse stock split and amendments to the memorandum and articles of association. These exercises involved engaging legal and professional services beyond regular operations, resulting in an increase in associated fees.

As of June 30, 2023, cash and restricted cash totaled approximately $0.5 million and total equity was approximately $12.8 million.

In September 2023, Aptorum Group received $3 million from the issuance of a convertible note. Aptorum Group expects that its existing cash and restricted cash together with undrawn line of credit facility from related parties, will enable it to fund its operating and capital expenditure requirements for at least the next 12 months.

APTORUM GROUP LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Stated in U.S. Dollars) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash 340,306 1,882,545 Restricted cash 130,335 3,130,335 Accounts receivable 66,396 174,426 Inventories 27,722 Marketable securities, at fair value 102,481 Amounts due from related parties 95,768 129,677 Due from brokers 93,792 652 Loan receivable from a related party 422,800 875,956 Other receivables and prepayments 748,594 744,008 Total current assets 1,897,991 7,067,802 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,190,146 2,825,059 Operating lease right-of-use assets 311,639 347,000 Long-term investments 9,744,958 9,744,958 Intangible assets, net 166,566 752,705 Long-term deposits 100,741 129,847 Total Assets 14,412,041 20,867,371 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Amounts due to related parties 84,405 12,693 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,044,028 6,166,807 Operating lease liabilities, current 305,055 310,548 Bank loan 3,000,000 Convertible notes 3,013,234 Total current liabilities 1,433,488 12,503,282 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 199,076 30,784 Loan payables to related parties 500,000 Total Liabilities 1,632,564 13,034,066 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Class A Ordinary Shares ($0.00001 par value, 9,999,996,000,000 shares authorized, 2,937,921 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023; $10.00 par value, 6,000,000 shares authorized, 1,326,953 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022(1) 31 13,269,528 Class B Ordinary Shares ($0.00001 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized, 2,243,776 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023; $10.00 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized, 2,243,776 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022(1) 22 22,437,754 Additional paid-in capital 92,641,521 45,308,080 Accumulated other comprehensive income 26,322 33,807 Accumulated deficit (70,824,179 (65,337,075 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited 21,843,717 15,712,094 Non-controlling interests (9,064,240 (7,878,789 Total equity 12,779,477 7,833,305 Total Liabilities and Equity 14,412,041 20,867,371

(1) All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively restated to reflect APTORUM GROUP LIMITED's 1 for 10 reverse stock split, which was effective on January 23, 2023.

APTORUM GROUP LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Stated in U.S. Dollars) For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue Healthcare services income 431,378 527,462 Operating expenses Costs of healthcare services (426,063 (529,991 Research and development expenses (3,212,366 (4,509,303 General and administrative fees (1,263,019 (2,400,418 Legal and professional fees (1,738,566 (1,356,164 Other operating expenses (330,212 (183,104 Total operating expenses (6,970,226 (8,978,980 Other (expenses) income Loss on investments in marketable securities, net (9,266 (82,710 Gain on non-marketable investment, net 5,588,078 Interest (expense) income, net (93,478 149,734 Sundry income 36,803 66,628 Total other (expenses) income, net (65,941 5,721,730 Net loss (6,604,789 (2,729,788 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,117,685 (844,536 Net loss attributable to Aptorum Group Limited (5,487,104 (1,885,252 Net loss per share(1) basic and diluted (1.43 (0.53 Weighted-average shares outstanding(1) basic and diluted 3,849,621 3,568,265 Net loss (6,604,789 (2,729,788 Other comprehensive (loss) income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (7,485 31,346 Other comprehensive (loss) income (7,485 31,346 Comprehensive loss (6,612,274 (2,698,442 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,117,685 (844,536 Comprehensive loss attributable to the shareholders of Aptorum Group Limited (5,494,589 (1,853,906

(1) All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively restated to reflect APTORUM GROUP LIMITED's 1 for 10 reverse stock split, which was effective on January 23, 2023.

