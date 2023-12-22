Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2023) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (Besra) advises that Mr. John Seton has resigned today as a Besra Director.

The Board wishes to thank Mr. Seton for his dedicated contribution to the Company over many years and looks forward to his continued support of Besra.

The Board of Besra Gold Inc. authorised this ASX release.

