Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2023) - KP3993 Resources Inc. (TSXV: KPEN.P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joe Tai as a director, CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Tai replaces Ms. Terry Wong, who has resigned as a director, CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Wong for her services and wishes her success in her future endeavors.

Mr. Tai has over 20 years of experience in investment, finance and the capital markets of Canada, the United States and China. He has extensive expertise in facilitating cross-border transactions and strategic partnerships, building cross-cultural business relationships with Asian industrial groups and financial institutions. Mr. Tai has served as a director for several North American publicly listed companies including public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Joe Tai, CEO

Phone: (604) 488-8878

Email: kintai2018@gmail.com

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192246

SOURCE: KP3993 Resources Inc.