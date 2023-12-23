Anzeige
Regency Silver Corp.: Regency Silver Announces Warrant Repricing and Extension

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV:RSMX) and (OTCQB:RSMXF) announces that the Company has agreed to reprice and extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 1,500,000 outstanding share purchase warrants expiring on April 26, 2024 issued pursuant to a private placement. The warrants will be repriced from $0.35 to $0.20 over 2 years and the expiry date extended to December 22, 2025. All other terms of the warrants remain the same.

The amendment of the warrants is subject to the prior consent of all warrantholders (received) and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at www.Regency-Silver.com.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.

Kin Communications Inc.
Phone: 1-604-684-6730
Email: RSMX@kincommunications.com

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman
Phone: 1-604-417-9517
Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

Gijsbert Groenewegen, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1-646-247-1000
Email: gijs@regency-silver.com

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.:

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to widen at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.



