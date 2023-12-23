Christmas with "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe": Gift a Citrus Tiramisu - a delightful and healthy holiday treat

Orange and chocolate: a recipe that is good for you and provides energy.

ROME, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is just around the corner, bringing festive days and the best fruits of the season. With the project "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe," promoted by the producer organizations Agritalia, A.O.A., La Deliziosa, Meridia, and Terra Orti, and co-financed by the European Commission, lunches and dinners can be rich, delicious, and healthy. Our gift under the Christmas tree this year is a Citrus Tiramisu, created by chef Pierpaolo Giorgio. It is the perfect conclusion to a Christmas meal featuring fruits from our holiday menus - oranges, lemons, and mandarins.

Citrus fruits are among our best friends when it comes to staying healthy: they are rich in vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system, and vitamin A, which improves our resistance to infections and has positive effects on the digestive system and vision. Citrus fruits are also rich in folic acid, beneficial for cell renewal, selenium, a natural antioxidant and immune system stimulant, as well as calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which contribute to healthy bones and teeth.

The Recipe: Orange-Chocolate-Citrus Tiramisu

Ingredients for 8 individual servings:

For the Pâté à bombe:

175 g egg yolks

340 g sugar

100 ml water

For the filling:

500 g mascarpone

500 ml UHT whipping cream (35% fat, unsweetened)

10cl Cointreau

Juice of 4 oranges

For the layers:

1 package Savoiardi ladyfinger biscuits

For decorating:

Dark chocolate shavings

Dried orange slices

Method:

Whisk the egg yolks in a food processor at the highest speed. Meanwhile, combine water and sugar in a saucepan and bring to 121 °C. Then, let the beaters run and drizzle the syrup into the whipped egg yolks. Continue beating until the mixture cools, then set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk the mascarpone with the cream to form soft peaks, and then mix the two mixtures together, stirring from bottom to top. Fill a pastry bag with the resulting cream. Prepare a syrup from orange juice and Cointreau, dip the ladyfinger biscuits into it. Create individual portions from the creamy mixture and the ladyfinger biscuits (they should be lightly soaked). Finally, garnish with dark chocolate shavings and dried orange pieces.

