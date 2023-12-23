CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tikvah Management ("Tikvah"), a significant shareholder of Somalogic (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SLGC) with voting rights for 5.9 million shares, or 3.1% of the outstanding shares of Somalogic, today announced that it intends to vote against the Company's proposed merger with Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB). Tikvah believes the proposed merger is not in the best interest of Somalogic shareholders, echoing reasons elaborated by other investors opposing the merger, including the undervaluation of Somalogic shares, an inadequate merger process and poor quality of Standard BioTool's business and balance sheet.

Tikvah reserves the right to change this intention should there be significant new developments.

