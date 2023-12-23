Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2023) - Digital design company See Thru Nikki has announced that it will be launching a mental health advocacy initiative to support its 2024 mission of heavily incorporating and introducing mental health awareness to the art community. The goal will be to combine art with mental health advocacy, and the firm will be launching digital media art campaigns pertaining to societal mental health.





Globally, it is estimated that nearly 800 million people suffer from mental health disorders as of 2023. In the US alone, research from 2021 indicates that one in five adults live with a mental illness. The team at See Thru Nikki is aware of the prevalence of mental health challenges, and company CEO and founder Nikki Gal made the decision to utilize her company's resources to push back against the rising tide of compromised mental health within the art community specifically.

See Thru Nikki is preparing a series of collaborative art campaigns that pertain particularly to women's mental health, as part of the company mission to promote mental health advocacy within the female art community.

"This has the potential to be a powerful fusion of creativity and social awareness," Ms. Gal states. "It could change the way society sees and addresses mental health issues. We intend for our digital media art campaigns to be a step towards destigmatizing these issues, and we hope for this push to be a compelling medium to convey the experience of mental health issues."

She adds that art is a universal language that can reach a broad audience and break down barriers of misunderstanding and misinformation. See Thru Nikki's planned initiatives will integrate artistic expression with mental health advocacy to offer a platform for individuals to connect, share their stories, and find solace in the shared human experience. The campaigns will be available via social media and other online platforms to amplify the message and make it more engaging to a diverse audience.

Ms. Gal and her team at See Thru Nikki seek to spread awareness not just of mental health challenges but of gender-specific mental health challenges.

She states that her team is planning collaborative efforts in these campaigns to foster a sense of community and encourage participation and engagement from female artists and advocates.

The ultimate goal, she says, is to foster a supportive community that empowers women to prioritize their mental health, seek help when needed, and advocate for better mental health policies and practices that consider the unique challenges faced by women. Through these efforts, See Thru Nikki and similar initiatives pave the way for a more empathetic and inclusive approach to mental health, where art becomes a powerful tool for advocacy and change.

About See Thru Nikki

See Thru Nikki is a digital design company founded by Nikki Gal in 2019. The firm offers custom digital design work for companies and individuals, and its client portfolio includes social media influencers, celebrities, and art enthusiasts.

Website: https://www.seethrunikki.com/

Contact: Nikki Gal seethrunikki@gmail.com

