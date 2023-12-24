Week 51 was again a good week for ATX TR, which climbed 1,08 percent. Topperformers RBI and Strabag are on the way to find a rational solution for the Deripaska-Stake in Strabag. Further News came from Marinomed, Austrian Post, UBM, Kapsch TrafficCom, Andritz, RBI, A1 Group, Valneva, Immofinanz and CA Immo. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,08% to 7.555,38 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 14,53%. Up to now there were 138 days with a positive and 113 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 18,32%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,19%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,17%. These are the best-performers this week: RBI 14% in front of Strabag 6,55% and Zumtobel 4,68%. And the following stocks performed ...

