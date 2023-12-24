Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/5128/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and Week 51 was again a good week for ATX TR, which climbed 1,08 percent. Topperformers RBI and Strabag are on the way to find a rational solution for the Deripaska-Stake in Strabag. Further news came from Marinomed, Austrian Post, UBM, Kapsch TrafficCom, Andritz, RBI, A1 Group, Valneva, Immofinanz and CA Immo, spoken by the absolutely smart Alison.And Merry Christmas with our Last Christmas Version: ...

