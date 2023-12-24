Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG considers strategic options for its Carragelose business and has mandated an external advisor. A structured process was initiated, in which Marinomed and the advisor will start engaging with potential partners. This initiative meets an attractive market environment for those assets that comply with the new EU medical device regulation (MDR). In May 2024, an important interim period ends imposing challenging requirements for all medical devices. Products that don't fulfil these requirements lose their certificate and must not be marketed. Carragelose products fulfil all necessary prerequisites for the MDR and are backed by extensive clinical data, comprising >1000 patients in 12 international clinical trials. Carragelose is a unique, ...

