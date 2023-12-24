Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 24.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
24.12.2023: Gelegenheit für die letzte Handelswoche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN9W | ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 | Ticker-Symbol: IMO1
Tradegate
22.12.23
18:32 Uhr
20,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,60020,80022.12.
20,75020,80022.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CA IMMOBILIEN
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG32,600-0,15 %
IMMOFINANZ AG20,8000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.