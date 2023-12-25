Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of SmileStackAI (SST) on December 25, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the SST/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 21:00 UTC on the slated date.





SmileStackAI (SST) is an innovative cryptocurrency ecosystem that revolutionizes the digital world with its AI Bot for creating humor, a unified app for a cohesive crypto experience, a creative NFT marketplace, and a pioneering AI blockchain, providing an entertaining and seamless journey for crypto enthusiasts.

Introducing SmileStackAI: Blending Laughter with Innovation in AI and Crypto

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of SmileStackAI (SST), a pioneering initiative in the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence. At its core, it is an avant-garde AI crypto coin that transcends traditional boundaries, offering a unique blend of technology and entertainment. SmileStackAI is not just another cryptocurrency but a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. This innovative approach includes an intelligent AI bot capable of generating lifelike images and humor-infused memes, an exclusive NFT marketplace, and a seamless blockchain experience, all aimed at enriching user engagement and creating a vibrant digital community.

The vision behind SmileStackAI is to redefine the digital experience by harmoniously blending cutting-edge technology with creativity. This vision is brought to life through a multifaceted ecosystem that focuses on empowering digital expression and building an AI-driven blockchain. The mission revolves around leveraging AI to enrich digital communication, making it more dynamic, engaging, and personalized. SmileStackAI's commitment extends to revolutionizing the NFT marketplace by providing a platform for artists and creators to showcase their unique digital works, and for users to engage with these assets in new and innovative ways.

Addressing the challenges in the current crypto and digital asset landscape, SmileStackAI introduces solutions to enhance AI integration, user experience, NFT marketplace functionality, and blockchain efficiency. The platform features an advanced AI bot that not only generates images from text but also crafts engaging and humorous memes. This is complemented by a unified, user-friendly app that consolidates various crypto activities, and a smart NFT marketplace that leverages AI for better curation and discoverability. Additionally, SmileStackAI pioneers an AI blockchain aimed at optimizing transaction speeds and scalability, thereby ensuring a secure and efficient environment for cryptocurrency transactions.

At the heart of SmileStackAI's innovation is a strong focus on community and sustainability. The platform is designed to be accessible and engaging for a diverse range of users, from beginners to seasoned crypto enthusiasts. It promotes a global community of creators, enthusiasts, and innovators united by a shared passion for AI and blockchain potential. SmileStackAI is not just a project; it's a journey into the future of digital expression, where technology and creativity redefine communication, creation, and connection. With its unique blend of AI and blockchain, SmileStackAI invites users to be part of a dynamic, empowering, and laughter-filled digital world.

About SST Token

The SST token, integral to the SmileStackAI ecosystem, is a novel cryptocurrency designed to facilitate and enrich user interactions within its innovative platform. As the native token of SmileStackAI, SST serves multiple purposes: it grants users access to exclusive app features, enables participation in the NFT marketplace, and allows for seamless engagement in various ecosystem activities. With a total supply of 10 billion tokens, SST's utility extends beyond mere transactions; it offers holders the potential for earning rewards, participating in governance, and contributing to the project's growth. The token's integration with SmileStackAI's AI-driven features and blockchain technology underscores its role in fostering a dynamic, community-centric, and technologically advanced environment.

Based on BEP20, SST has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e., 10,000,000,000). The SST token distribution for SmileStackAI is allocated as follows: Airdrop (2%), Marketing & Promotion (7%), Centralized Exchange Listing (12%), Private Investors (7%), Launchpad (20%), Team (15%), Liquidity (15%), Partners (12%), Ecosystem (11%), and Staking Reward (10%). The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 21:00 UTC on December 25, 2023. Investors who are interested in SST can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

