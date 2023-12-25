Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 52/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-25 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 29.02.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2023 - INDEXO INDEXOSPO Public offering TLN RIG 29.12.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2023 - PRFoods PRF1T Annual General TLN 29.12.2023 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.12.2023 - Trading holiday TLN RIG 26.12.2023 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.12.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2023 Admiral Markets AS Coupon payment date TLN ADMB080027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2023 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2023 Inbank INBB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2023 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.12.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.12.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.12.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNB110024FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.12.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.12.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.12.2023 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.12.2023 LHV Group LHVB105033A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.12.2023 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2023 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2023 AgroCredit Latvia Coupon payment date RIG ACLB070026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2023 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2023 Coffee Address Holding Coupon payment date RIG COFAD090025FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2023 Amber Beverage Holding Coupon payment date RIG AMBEFLOT27A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2023 Hestio HEST045027FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.