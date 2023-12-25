Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.12.2023 | 08:10
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 52/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-25 08:00 CET --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER        EVENT         MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.12.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos     Government securities VLN   
    29.02.2024  Vyriausybe          auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  11.12.2023 - INDEXO INDEXOSPO       Public offering    TLN RIG 
    29.12.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  11.12.2023 - PRFoods PRF1T         Annual General     TLN   
    29.12.2023                 Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.12.2023 -                Trading holiday    TLN RIG 
    26.12.2023                            VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.12.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.12.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.12.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R       Dividend record date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2023 Admiral Markets AS      Coupon payment date  TLN   
          ADMB080027A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2023 Inbank INBB060029A      Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2023 Inbank INBB055031A      Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2023 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L     Annual General     VLN   
                         Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.12.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R       Dividend payment date RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.12.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA  Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.12.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date  RIG   
          SUNB110024FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.12.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.12.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date  RIG   
          SUNBFLOT25FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.12.2023 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.12.2023 LHV Group LHVB105033A     Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.12.2023 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L     Interim report, 3   VLN   
                         months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.12.2023 LHV Group LHVB060030A     Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2023 AgroCredit Latvia       Coupon payment date  RIG   
          ACLB070026A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2023 mogo MOGO110024A       Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2023 Coop Pank CPAB055031A     Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2023 CleanR Grupa CRGBFLOT25FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2023 Coffee Address Holding    Coupon payment date  RIG   
          COFAD090025FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2023 Amber Beverage Holding    Coupon payment date  RIG   
          AMBEFLOT27A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.12.2023 Hestio HEST045027FA      Coupon payment date  RIG   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
