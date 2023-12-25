TrueGamers: True Gamers Announces New Club Openings With Innovative Robot-Waiter Dogs

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 25, 2023 / The True Gamers international network of eSports centers is delighted to announce that it is preparing to open nine new venues in Dubai in 2024, with innovative robot-waiter dogs acting as major attractions. The new centers will expand the company's operating network and offer clients unique and enriched gaming experiences.

True Gamers is currently underway with its final preparations for the launch of nine new eSports gaming venues, which will be ready to welcome clients in 2024. Players will have access to more than 120 games at the lounges, with refreshments and other types of services to upend their experience. A highlight of the new lineup will be the center at the Dubai Mall Big, followed by other play arenas at the Internet Media City, Yas Mall, Reem Mall, Al Zahia city Centre, Mirdif, Box Park Jumeirah, Al Khawaneej Last exit , and the Festival City Mall.

A major attraction of the new venues will be the continued use of the robot-waiter dogs, which were first introduced by True Gamers as pioneering innovation in April of 2023 in one of the company's clubs in Dubai. The company expects to raise the number of operational waiter dogs to around 20 operational units by the end of next year based on popularity and client feedback.

"The opening of new clubs is a testament to the growing demand for eSports in the UAE and the confidence of our investors and partners in the excellence of service we provide. All of our departments are committed to continue to provide quality and exciting gameplay experience to gamers across all of our currently operational and upcoming venues," as Anton Vasilenko, co-founder and CEO of True Games, commented on the announcement.

The robotic dogs were designed with the help of engineers and specialists from the UAE and CIS countries. True Gamers invested over $100,000 in the production of testing technologies alone and is allocating around $10,000 monthly on equipment maintenance and upgrades. The high-tech waiters are designed to orient in a dynamic three-dimensional environment reminiscent of a busy club and are programmed to deliver food and drink, while maintaining a record of stock availability to better guide patrons down the menu. The highlight of the machines is that they can be remote-controlled by True Gamers employees with disabilities, thus providing them with opportunities and expanding corporate social responsibility reach.

True Gamers already has centers operational in Dubai, namely in the Damac Hills 2, open from 9 AM to 12 AM; International City Pavilion, open 24/7; Dubai Mall Small, from 9 AM to 11 PM; Bluewaters, from 10 AM to 3 AM; and Villanova, from 10 AM to 12 AM.

The launch of the new clubs in the UAE comes as True Gamers has seen its turnover reach $11.3 million in 2022, with 300 thousand clients monthly. The company raised $13.5 million from investors for the purpose of expanding in the MENA region and is currently operating 124 lounges in the UAE and across Eastern Europe.

Additionally, in 2024, TrueGamers aims to organize tournaments encompassing a range of disciplines, including Fc24, Fortnite, Valorant, Cs2, and Dota 2. The competitions will be segmented into leagues, providing players with the opportunity to improve their skills and achieve outstanding results in the world of eSports. TrueGamers is ahead of Dubai's gaming industry plans by organizing weekly competitions between clubs, and the next step will be to host competitions between emirates. The project is stimulating the growth of a new generation of gamers and creating a strong community in the Middle East region.

