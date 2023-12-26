From a business perspective, 2023 could not have gone better for the hydrogen specialist based in Vancouver and London. In addition to successfully completing the first series of tests of its hydrogen fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles under real road conditions, in which ranges of over 630 km were achieved on a single tank of fuel, First Hydrogen continues to build coverage of the entire hydrogen value chain. Regardless of this, the Canadian company's share price also suffered in the course of the general market correction in the sector. Due to the high potential and positive future prospects, the current share price should offer a long-term entry opportunity.

