Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2023) - HL Yin, a leader in the entrepreneurial investment sector, has officially released 'ist' on app stores, transforming how entrepreneurs connect with investors and industry professionals in the startup investment game.

HL Yin founder Hachi Yin, an angel investor and a self-made entrepreneur, understands the challenges of starting a business. He has crafted 'ist' to simplify the journey of aspiring entrepreneurs from their innovative ideas to successful ventures, reducing the barriers to entry in the business world.

"Our aim with 'ist' is to address the gap in startup financing by connecting their ideas to funding through perfect investors," he mentions.

The app's debut at the app stores comes at a pivotal moment when entrepreneurial aspirations are at an all-time high, with studies showing a significant percentage of younger generations keen on owning businesses. 'ist' addresses this growing demand by offering a streamlined platform for entrepreneurs to present their ideas concisely and connect with industry professionals.

With the app's innovative 60-second pitching rule, entrepreneurs are challenged for brevity and precision, focus straight on their ideas, and make them more appealing to interested parties.

Hachi shares, "The 'ist' app is born from what I experienced when I started my entrepreneurial journey. It's designed to be a sanctuary for ideas, offering support and nurturing potential, regardless of background."

For Hachi, the app's availability on the app store could open opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. For investors, it is a time to discover the next big thing an industry is looking for.

This development is crucial in democratizing entrepreneurial success, allowing more individuals to bring their business ideas to fruition with greater ease and speed.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can download the 'ist' app at https://www.ist.app/.

About HL Yin

HL Yin, spearheaded by entrepreneur and former property developer Hachi Yin, is an angel investment company renowned for its commitment to fostering the growth of budding entrepreneurs. The firm excels in providing helpful tools to connect promising talents with suitable investors. This venture adds to Hachi Yin's impressive portfolio of achievements, highlighting his profound expertise and influence in the areas of entrepreneurship and investment.

