New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2023) - Hickey App announces the addition of a new product feature called Safe & Private. It was developed by the Hickey App team based on the safety and privacy issues users are most concerned about.

Hickey App

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9721/192347_3e50c41314fe0b28_001full.jpg

"We analyzed all the safety and privacy questions and requests we usually get and decided to pull the answers together in one place - right on the app. We realize that online safety is a very sensitive issue and we want our users to feel protected," says Hickey App's Head of Development, Lyn Davis.

Internally in the beginning, Hickey App created a safety system based on a so-called "scam score". The score depends on passing verification, having complaints from other users, and conducting suspicious activities. If anyone's scam score rises to a certain point, Hickey App's moderators check this profile manually and decide if it should be a risk.

In addition, the Hickey App has strict registration rules. It requires the user to upload real-life photos, and the profile information must be filled to reject machine registration. In addition, the app moderators continuously monitor accounts based on suspicious actions as well as other user reports, to prevent accounts with non-socializing intentions.

"Our users care about the privacy, just as what they expect to feel in the real world. They don't want precise geo location exposure, and they want their conversations to be private. We care about providing a private online environment just like in the real world," says Hickey App's CEO, Matthew Wilson.

The Hickey App implements imprecise geo location for matching and filtering people. It allows users to choose whether to share their location within the app. If they choose to share it, only their city is displayed in the profile. If they choose not to share it, the location field remains empty.

"Anti-Screenshot" encrypts all users' exclusive intimacy away from crowded eyes, where users chat records are heavily protected, and they can feel free to explore within the community. According to user research carried out by Hickey App, 92% of daters said they would be more open and honest if they knew their conversations could not be screen-shotted.

Hickey App is working on a lot of new Safety & Privacy features. All the new updates will be added to the existing kit as well.

Hickey App - Fun For All

Hickey App is a fresh, and welcoming dating app committed to Fun for All. With its innovative features and user-friendly interface, Hickey strives to make dating easy, fun, and stress-free. Hickey App boasts a diverse and vibrant user base, providing individuals with the opportunity to explore meaningful connections.

Media contact

Stella Wang,

Product Manager, stella@hickeyapp.com

917-426-2860

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192347

SOURCE: United Press