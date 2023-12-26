AirNet Technology Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. ("AirNet" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ANTE), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



As of December 31, As of June 30, 2022 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,700 $ 132 Accounts receivable, net 1,421 552 Other current assets, net 65,072 28,527 Amount due from related parties 601 199 Total current assets 69,794 29,410 Property and equipment, net 10,885 10,447 Long-term investments, net 34,083 30,654 Long-term deposits, net 371 62 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16 8 TOTAL ASSETS 115,149 70,581 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term loan 12,822 9,912 Accounts payable 15,774 16,451 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,277 11,041 Deferred revenue 7,745 7,366 Amount due to related parties 1,174 1,207 Income tax payable 1,865 1,232 Operating lease liability, current 10 12 Consideration received from buyer 29,000 27,580 Payable of earnout commitment 22,120 21,037 Total current liabilities 101,787 95,838 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liability, non-current 9 - Total liabilities 101,796 95,838







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



As of December 31, As of June 30, 2022 2023 (Unaudited) Equity Ordinary shares ($0.04 par value; 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,948,505 and 4,525,643 shares issued as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023; 8,923,687 and 4,499,654 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023) 359 181 Additional paid-in capital 332,746 298,685 Treasury stock (245,818 shares as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023) (1,148 ) (1,148 ) Accumulated deficit (318,239 ) (322,164 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 32,044 31,368 Total AirNet Technology Inc.'s shareholders' equity 45,762 6,922 Non-controlling interests (32,409 ) (32,179 ) Total equity (deficits) 13,353 (25,257 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND DEFICITS $ 115,149 $ 70,581







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Six months ended June 30, 2022 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 2,541 $ 581 Business tax and surcharges (53 ) (43 ) Net revenues 2,488 538 Cost of revenues (2,358 ) (1,394 ) Gross profit (loss) 130 (856 ) Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (748 ) (359 ) General and administrative (3,435 ) (1,712 ) Research and development (18 ) (16 ) Total operating expenses (4,201 ) (2,087 ) Loss from operations (4,071 ) (2,943 ) Interest expense, net (448 ) (330 ) Loss from long-term investments (1,275 ) (618 ) Other income, net 4,798 199 Loss from operations before income taxes (996 ) (3,692 ) Income tax expenses (12 ) (1 ) Net loss (1,008 ) (3,693 ) Less: Net income from operations attributable to non-controlling interests 756 232 Net loss from operations attributable to AirNet Technology Inc.'s shareholders $ (1,764 ) $ (3,925 ) Net loss attributable to AirNet Technology Inc.'s shareholders per ordinary share - Basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (1.10 ) Net loss attributable to AirNet Technology Inc.'s shareholders per ADS - Basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (1.10 ) Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share - Basic and diluted 6,612,793 3,575,714 Weighted average ADS used in calculating net loss per ADS - Basic and diluted 6,612,793 3,575,714

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Going concern

The Group has a history of operating losses and negative operating cash flows and has negative working capital of $66,428 as of June 30, 2023. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Group plans to strengthen the air travel media network business to drive its revenues and bring in cash to keep operation. In addition, the Group tried to reach an agreement to transfer its 33% equity investment in Unicom AirNet (Beijing) Network Co., Ltd to an investor for cash to keep liquidity. However, there is no assurance that the measures above can be achieved as planned. As a result, management prepared the consolidated financial statements assuming the Group will continue as a going concern. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "is expected to," "anticipates," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "are likely to," "estimates," "may," "should" and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Company Contact

Linda Wang

Investor Relations

AirNet Technology Inc.

Tel: +86-10-8460-8678

Email: ir@ihangmei.com