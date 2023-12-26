Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 25th December 2023.

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 25th December 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/192346_3e5113fbf492baf0_001full.jpg

Project: GBGC

Listing date: 25th December

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.gbgccoin.com/

About: GBGC COIN (GBGC) is a decentralized currency developed by a diverse team of experts committed to enhancing metaverse and decentralized technologies.

Project: HXXH

Listing date: 25th December

Key words: BRC20, Initial Listing, BRC20

Official Website: https://hxxh.io/

About: HXXH (HXXH) is a pioneering decentralized social platform that merges UTXO-based mechanisms with NFTs, offering users data ownership, secure communications, and participation in a digital collectibles economy, all rooted in UTXO technology.

Project: SST

Listing date: 25th December

Key words: AI&MEME, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://www.smilestackai.com/

About: SmileStackAI (SST) is an innovative cryptocurrency ecosystem that revolutionizes the digital world with its AI bot for creating humor, a unified app for a cohesive crypto experience, a creative NFT marketplace, and a pioneering AI blockchain, providing an entertaining and seamless journey for crypto enthusiasts.

Project: EDUM

Listing date: 26th December

Key words: NFT, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://edum.io/

About: EDUM (EDUM), is the world's first learning behavior-based Study To Earn (S2E) project among the X2E models, rewarding students through a process that includes goal setting, self-directed learning, and goal achievement, while measuring and certifying study activities to provide appropriate incentives, all facilitated through EDUM's S2E Service Tools and educational services from partner companies, thereby playing a key role in building its innovative educational ecosystem.

Project: PS

Listing date: 29th December

Key words: Public Chain, Initial Listing, KLAY

Official Website: https://www.psfoundation.land

About: Property System Platform (PS) is a blockchain-based real estate transaction STO platform that merges traditional real estate investment with STO and token utility, enabling efficient asset selection and investment for individuals at any income level.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 18th December 2023 to 24th December 2023





Weekly Listing Summary December 18 - December 24

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/192346_3e5113fbf492baf0_002full.jpg

Name: AIM

Official Website: https://www.meoasis.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aim_usdt/

Name: MYTH

Weekly gain: 150%

Official Website: https://www.mysticland.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/myth_usdt/

Name: MF

Weekly gain: 46%

Official Website: https://meiflex.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mf_usdt/

Name: GROKGIRL

Weekly gain: 66%

Official Website: https://grok-girl.net/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/grokgirl_usdt/

Name: SILLY

Weekly gain: 79%

Official Website: https://sillydragon.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/silly_usdt/

Name: KIMBO

Weekly gain: 44%

Official Website: https://www.kimboavax.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/kimbo_usdt/

Name: WIF

Weekly gain: 43%

Official Website: https://dogwifcoin.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/wif_usdt/

Name: NETZ

Weekly gain: 850%

Official Website: https://mainnetz.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/netz_usdt/

Name: CAP

Official Website: https://capverse.game/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cap_usdt/

Name: ACE

Weekly gain: 117%

Official Website: https://ace.fusionist.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ace_usdt/

Name: 1CAT

Weekly gain: 84%

Official Website: https://www.bitcoincats.world/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/1cat_usdt/

Name: GMTO

Weekly gain: 191%

Official Website: https://meteornrun.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gmto_usdt/

Name: CTC

Weekly gain: 88%

Official Website: https://creditcoin.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ctc_usdt/

Name: BTCS

Weekly gain: 41%

Official Website: https://bitcoinscrypt.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/btcs_usdt/

Name: MMSS

Weekly gain: 40%

Official Website: https://www.mmss.space/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mmss_usdt/

Name: UPPP

Weekly gain: 859%

Official Website: https://uppp.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/uppp_usdt/

Name: CATS1

Weekly gain: 32%

Official Website: https://brc20cats.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cats1_usdt/

Name: ROUP

Weekly gain: 37%

Official Website: https://www.rolluper.xyz/en

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/roup_usdt/

Name: AISI

Weekly gain: 157%

Official Website: https://twitter.com/aisi_dao

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aisi_usdt/

Name: CIP

Weekly gain: 207%

Official Website: https://cipherglobal.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cip_usdt/

