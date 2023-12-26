Link Cutting Boards Has Been Nominated for the 2024 Design Bites Product Award Competition Held at the Annual Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas Feb 27-29th

Link Built-in Cutting Boards has been nominated to participate and present their patent-pending built-in kitchen workstation at this year's DesignBites competition held at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas from Feb 27th to 29th. The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is North America's largest trade show dedicated to all kitchen and bath design aspects. . KBIS, in conjunction with the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), is an inspiring, interactive platform that showcases the latest industry products and trends.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2023 / Link Cutting Boards, a company that makes a line of patented built-in cutting boards, has been nominated for the DesignBites product award at KBIS 2024. The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) is held annually alongside the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and the International Builders Show (IBS) in Las Vegas to create the industry's largest event in North America. Over 500 vendors and 40,000 industry professionals from 100 countries meet to see the newest innovative products and latest kitchen and bath designs.





Each year, ten companies are selected to present their innovative items to a panel of judges, the NKBA/KBIS audience, influencers, and media outlets worldwide for a chance to win the DesignBites title and People's Pick award. "Together, we set the course for our industry. Trends are established. Products are launched. People are discovered. And businesses are fueled! KBIS is the place where the global residential design community meets in person and for the year ahead." -- NKBA/KBIS website.

"This is our first year attending KBIS, and we are honored to be included in this elite group of products changing kitchen design," says the company's Co-founder and CEO, John Rowan. "KBIS is the premier event for Kitchen designers, builders, and remodelers worldwide, so we are excited to share our product vision with this fantastic community."

Link cutting boards introduced its patent-pending design in 2023 and found immediate success with homeowners looking for a better solution to add a gourmet kitchen workstation to their homes. As kitchen workstations grow in popularity and become integrated with kitchen sinks, Link Cutting Boards set out to expand on this concept by offering a more functional, user-friendly design.

See them at KBIS 2024 in the Kickstarter area booth SL8007

Contact Information

John Rowan

Creator and CEO

info@linkcuttingboards.com

623-281-7852

