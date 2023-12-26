Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco Orders Additional Bitmain Antminer S19K Pro Bitcoin Miners

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO), a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator, today announced it has ordered an additional 82 Bitmain Antminer S19K Pro bitcoin miners for its Iowa fleet.

Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco Inc., stated, "After carefully analyzing our energy consumption and hashing power, it was determined that adding 82 miners to our fleet would allow the company to access a lower cost tier power supply contract. When these miners come online, I expect our total hosting cost to be reduced by approximately 6.25%." Mr. Schadel continued, "With our total input cost per bitcoin produced at roughly $21,000 and bitcoin prices holding above $40,000, this was an easy investment to make in Metavesco's future."

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator. The Company generates revenue as a crypto liquidity provider via decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, and the Company farms tokens via Proof of Stake protocols. The Company has bitcoin mining operations at hosted facilities in TX, KY and IA. The company also invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land including OthersideMeta. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Company operates Boring Brew, a specialty coffee company utilizing owned and licensed NFT IP as unique packaging.

