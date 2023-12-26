Newton Dentistry Introduces Sedation Dentistry Into Its' Dental Practice

Oral Sedation Dentistry is a New Way to Reduce Dental Anxiety and provides pain-free dental experience

NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2023 / Newton Dentistry is pleased to announce Sedation Dentistry into the practice. Oral conscious sedation is a way to treat patients with these severe adverse anxiety towards dentistry. Sedation dentistry often involves putting patients in a near-sleep-like state, so that they are unaware during treatment, and wake up after the treatment with no memory of the procedure. Patients are thrilled about Sedation Dentistry as many have avoided dental treatment for years with the fear of the drill, sounds, and pain. Sedation also allows patients to reduce dental visits, a tremendous alternative to numerous separate visits. To learn more about sedation, visit https://www.newtondentistryma.com.

Oral sedation is accomplished by giving the patient sedation medication and/or nitrous oxide gas, providing a comfortable place to rest and allow for the procedure to take place. The doctor and staff attend to the patient for their treatment, from general cleaning to cosmetic procedures and even emergency dentistry with a minimum of interference and anxiety for the patient.

"Sedation has changed how we practice dentistry. It has been a powerful tool for us to help overcome our patient's dental fears and ensure a positive dental experience" said Dr. Yoon Ji Jang, DDS, General Dentist at Newton Dentistry. Dr. Jang is one of the few dentists licensed to perform Oral Sedation in Massachusetts.

About Newton Dentistry

Serving patients in Newton, Massachusetts, as well as the neighboring areas, is the mission of Newton Dentistry. General, cosmetic, implant, sedation, and emergency dentistry are the areas of expertise at Newton Dentistry. This covers Invisalign, scaling and root planing, teeth whitening, cleanings, fluoride treatments, crowns, bridges, veneers, implant restorations, sports and night guards, and full and partial dentures. For severe injury dental emergencies, the dentist's office is open.

Patients have praised the staff and doctor for their compassionate approach to dental care and, in particular, for "removing the fear" associated with going to the dentist by using gentle cleanings and open lines of communication. www.newtondentistryma.com.

