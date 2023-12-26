KeyBank: KeyCorp Chairman & CEO Chris Gorman Honored With Annual Humanitarian Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2023 / KeyBank

Award recognizes individuals who have left lasting legacies of diversity, equity, and inclusion in their communities

The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio recently honored KeyCorp Chairman CEO and Chris Gorman with their 69th Annual Humanitarian Award. Chris accepted the award at the November celebration event alongside fellow recipient and Clevelander Robyn Minter Smyers.

Gorman joined an admirable list of previous KeyBank recipients, including former CEOs Henry Meyer and Beth Mooney, as well as many other honorees recognized since 1949 who have left lasting legacies of diversity, equity, and inclusion in their communities. "It is on their shoulders that we stand," Gorman shared during the celebration.

According to The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio, the Humanitarian Award "recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding dedication and community service. Honorees exhibit an extensive record of involvement in civic, charitable, volunteer, and professional organizations."

"I have had the pleasure and the privilege to spend most of my career at KeyBank, dating back nearly three decades. In that time, I have seen first-hand KeyBank's long-standing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion inside and outside the company. Now, it is both my opportunity and my obligation to carry on that tradition," Gorman shared during his acceptance remarks.

"The one thing I have learned during my tenure with Key is our commitment to being both a responsible bank and a responsible corporate citizen means that every day and, in every way, we are collectively committed to helping our clients, our colleagues, and our communities thrive."

The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio is committed to creating communities where all people are connected, respected, and valued. The Diversity Center promotes understanding and respect and institutional equality on matters of race, age, religion, sex, ethnicity, culture, ability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status. The organization achieves this through youth programming and by promoting diversity and addressing institutional bias in the workplace.

