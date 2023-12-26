GoDaddy: Own Your Career Podcast - Give More Space: Meet Sanjana Badam

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2023 / GoDaddy



Janelle (Host): Hello and welcome to the Own Your Career podcast. My name is Janelle Jordan and I'm a Program Manager on our Talent, Performance and Engagement team and I'm so excited to be here with you. Throughout this series, you will hear inspiring interviews with employees who have achieved career growth at GoDaddy through internal promotions and movement. In addition, you'll hear tips, best practices and advice to support your career journey. Career management is necessary for a successful journey and we hope that you'll walk away ready to own your career. Thank you for spending time with us today. Now let's jump into the podcast with our guest. I'm here with Sanjana Badam who is a Software Development Manager with the Front of Site Engineering team at GoDaddy. Hi Sanjana, welcome to the podcast.

Sanjana (Guest): Hi Janelle. Thank you for having me here.

Janelle: Let's get to know you. Can you share with us who you are and what brings you joy outside of the office.

Sanjana: I'm Sanjana. I moved to the US about almost seven years ago. What I am outside office is - I just love trying out new food and traveling to new places. While I'm not super outdoorsy in the sense that I don't hike too much or something like that, but I do love traveling to different places, learning about different cultures during my time when I cannot go outside like Covid, I spend time watching different shows on Netflix of different genres and different languages that I don't understand just because I love learning something new. Yeah, that's pretty much me.

Janelle: Wonderful. Is there a favorite place that you've traveled to?

Sanjana: Let's see. I think my most favorite will always be Seattle in summer. I grew up on a coastal town with a beach and the town that I'm from is very green. And after moving to the US, I moved to Arizona, which is the exact opposite of that. So because of that, and I actually went to Seattle because of GoDaddy internship during summer. And gosh, I fell in love with it. It felt so close to home. So I think Seattle will always, always have a special part in my life.

Janelle: I love the Seattle area. I'm from Washington state. But the other side, which is a little bit more foresty, there's more like mountains, rivers and lakes. But Seattle is just so special culturally and the weather and just being on the coast and the seafood. Awesome. Well, let's get started. Will you share with our listeners an overview of your career journey and any movement here at GoDaddy? And feel free to start with before GoDaddy if you feel like that's a good part of the story.Sanjana: For sure. Yes. So I moved from India to the US almost seven years ago now. So I did my master's at the Arizona State University and it's a norm as a part of your master's that you do an internship at one of the major companies to get that experience before you move on to the full time world of things. So as a part of that, I got an opportunity to apply for one of the internships that GoDaddy was offering. It was unique and perfect for my case. So part of history is that I worked as a Quality Assurance Engineer before and I was doing masters in Computer Science. I was oscillating between should I be a Software Engineer or should I be a Software Development Engineer in Test. And somehow it worked out that GoDaddy had a perfect role. They had an SDE/SDET intern role available and I just applied and the interview was a breeze and I got through. The role was based out of Kirkland and it was in summer for three months or twelve weeks approximately. That's how I started off with GoDaddy and gosh, I fell in love with the company and I've been with them ever since. So once I finished my internship, they were happy to convert me to a full time. So I joined them back full time once I graduated and I joined the Front of Site Engineering team as an Engineer at that time, and I'm still with that team and today I'm a manager with team and all that has been possible in the last five years. My manager played a big part in both guiding me, making sure that I move in the right direction. He was ready to always hear what I wanted to do. While I did want to be a manager, he was the one who encouraged me and made it possible in such a short timeline, to be honest. He worked with his managers to get me all the opportunities possible to get that initial training that I needed to start taking on the role. A few examples are, know that GoDaddy has the Employee Resource Group programs. Employees come together for something that they love or a common cause or a common interest as a part of that. There is an ERG in GoDaddy that's known as GoDaddy for graduates (now known as GDNEXT). When I expressed my interest in leadership and there was an opportunity in the GDNEXT ERG leadership position available, my manager was like: "you should take it. You absolutely love doing this and this will give you a taste of leadership." So that's what he said. So that's how I started and it was non technical, I agree. Not directly related to my job, but it definitely gave me a sense of what leadership would look like. And then going from there, we started taking a step forward where I started mentoring interns because we have interns on our team. Just like how I was. He was like: "start taking small steps because you know, eventually you're going to be a manager." It was more a reality for him than me. I was still nervous about it. He was like: "yeah, let's do it." And then I started off being a mentor for an intern, and then the next summer I was the manager for the intern. GoDaddy actually offers a really good leadership program. I think it's about twelve weeks program where we learn different skills of being a manager. The non technical skills, the soft skills. And then he signed me up for that. I did all of those even before there was a formal path available. Essentially what he was doing is respecting my wishes and making sure I was ready to take on as soon as there's an opportunity available.

Janelle: He really heard you and took your professional development almost as serious as his own.

Sanjana: Exactly. Yeah, that sums it up.

Janelle: It also sounds like he was a mentor to you as well. You know how not all managers more than likely will not act as a mentor. They will be there to guide you professionally towards your goals and share feedback with respect to your job, tasks and responsibilities. But not always like bigger picture. And it sounds like the manager that you had was able to do that, make sure that you were doing really well at your job because you have to excel in order to move forward, but also to make sure that you were always prepared and growing and upskilling for the next role. And I think a mentorship really does that. Right. It helps you kind of go outside of what you do every single day and grow you as a professional in a variety of places. So that's really special.

Sanjana: Yeah. He is definitely a very big influence in my leadership skills, like how I am as a manager as well, though we never had this official mentorship part of our discussion. Right. But then it was just like a norm for the two of us. Our one on ones were always so passionate. I want to do this, I want to do that, right. And then he would actually come up. He would take me seriously. He always took me seriously from day one, whether it was technical discussions. For example, this was back when we were in office, right. My team was in the office. So we had a nice corner for my team and they would discuss about random things that I have no clue. So I would not be a part of the discussion. I would just do my work. But then he would be like: "just come in, join the conversation." And I would listen in half the things would not make sense because. Just join. But he would take the time to explain and he would include me. He would be like, okay, what do you think? For the first few times, I was actually taken aback because how am I supposed to contribute to this when I know nothing? But he wouldn't agree. He would say that you have fresh eyes and fresh ears. Anything you contribute is definitely going to be valuable. So he gave me that voice for sure, and he encouraged me to always ask for what I wanted. And I think eventually all of these led to me getting to where I am right now.

Janelle: And it sounds like you plan to stay.

Sanjana: Yeah, I do.

Janelle: And continue contributing to GoDaddy and building and developing the Front of Site Engineering team and giving back in your own way as a leader.

Sanjana: Yes. And my current manager is playing a huge part in that.

Janelle: Not the same person?

Sanjana: Yeah, not the same person. So they switched about a few years ago. And I absolutely love my current manager, too. Same. I don't know if I'm getting lucky or GoDaddy has all these great managers. My current manager, he is amazing as well. They have that kind of an atmosphere where I can have a voice at the table. I don't have to be loud to get attention.

Janelle: Right. And that's important. You knew you wanted to be a manager, and you've had the support and you've done the work and you've reached a position of management. Are you still setting professional goals? Is there a position? And you have your eyes set on something and kind of working towards that?

Sanjana: No one asked me this question before.

Janelle: I know. I always ask the good ones.

Sanjana: No. Yeah, I don't think I've thought about it just yet because I'm still trying to settle in and become a good manager right now because it's been less than a year that I've transitioned to the new role, so there's still some level of adjustment because I've been longer as an IC, an individual contributor, like an Engineer, than I've been as a manager. So there are a lot of things that I still have to change and more myself and try to become the leader that I want to be. That's my immediate goal for now. And beyond that, I haven't honestly thought about it yet. We'll see where life takes me.

Janelle: I think that's wonderful though, because management isn't the goal. And being a people leader is evolving and growing leadership and growing into your leadership skills and the kind of leader that you want to be. It's constant. It's a wonderful goal that you want to become the best people leader that you can be, the best manager, that you can be, the best mentor that you can be while staying abreast on the industry. And all of that is the goal. That's just making you be the best version of yourself in the current role that you are today. And I think it's really important for folks to hear that. So I'm so glad you said that because you don't have to go for the next thing. You can grow and what I say is glow. Like if you don't want to grow into the next thing, well then how do you glow? Well, you do that by investing in yourself and growing your skills and capabilities and learning about your industry and bringing that back to the work that you do. There's so many different ways to do that. And that's really what this career portal and own your career is all about, is the different ways to grow professionally. And it's not always just about career advancement that is important. But also, what if you don't want to advance right now? What if you are really content and happy and you just want to be the best that you can be at this job? That's awesome. Let's talk about what advice you have for someone new to your industry.

Sanjana: Getting into this field. Software engineering and the IT industry was something I always had. I remember playing with Microsoft paint. I don't know if you remember that. It was so fascinating for me how I would just click and I could get whatever I want, right? And back then I was like, oh, I'm going to work for Microsoft. And that's how everything started. I'm like, I love this company. They make some super cool stuff and that kept me going. I think that kept me going in the sense that that made me interested in the field and to learn about the field. And I think it goes back to that. If I have advice for someone, I want them to find what they love about the industry, because the industry is vast. When you say Software Development Engineer, there are so many things an SDE can do. The field is evolving and the job role itself is evolving. What you do as an SDE at one company, at one job, at one department is very different from what you would do in a different company, in a different department. So I'd say think about what you want to do. Which part of Software Development Engineering actually you're interested in, which part fascinates you? Is it databases? Is it front end, is it back end? Is it services, is it infrastructure? These are just a very few of the subset of what we do as SDEs. I'm not saying that you start with it and stick with it all the time. It changes. Like for example, I wanted to be an engineer and eventually I went into the management route because that's what I love. So it can change over time, but whatever it is, I say genuinely be interested in that field or in that course and invest your time in understanding and learning the fundamentals and basics. I cannot insist enough on how everything comes back down to the fundamentals and basics of computer science. Everything is built on that. When you nail those down, it doesn't matter which team you're going, because you can pick up all those skills when you understand your fundamentals really well. At that point, it's a matter of talking to the right people, reading the right articles, reading the right book, doing the right courses to develop the expertise needed with that tech stack. But the ability to understand and interpret all that detail lies with the fundamentals of computer science. So once you nail that down, it's easier to get into the industry, it's easier to learn new things, it's easier to be the best in the field.

Janelle: Question if you know you want to be an SDE and you're not sure if it's front end or back end or testing and you have no idea, does GoDaddy give you the opportunity and the ability to explore?

Sanjana: Yes, it does. So I have a personal example. So I remember I said how my internship was an SDE/SDET intern? Once I was done with the twelve week internship, I was given an opportunity. I was asked to choose whichever path I like based on what I knew at that time. And then I preferred being an Engineer at that time, Software Development Engineer. The SD in Test, that was also available as an option for me. And in between here within the last five years, I also thought maybe I want to be a Program Manager. And I was given an opportunity to talk to a lot of people, to just get an idea of what the field looks like as well. So I spoke to several PMs within different departments in GoDaddy to get an understanding of what the role is. When I spoke to my manager, he said, yeah, we can do like an 80/20, if we can, where we do 80% of the job that I was hired for and 20% I can try out the new role and see how I like it. Yeah. So it depends on teams and departments, but I would say it comes down to you talking to your manager about what you want to do, because only then they can help you and give you the right resources, conversations with different people so that you can get to know better about the interest that you have.

Janelle: You started off by saying, just knowing what you like and what you don't like and what you're interested in, what you're not interested in, what you're passionate about, specific to your field, your industry, the type of work, the tasks that you enjoy doing and not doing, that is a great start. And then knowing the fundamentals specifically for this industry is knowing the basics, the fundamentals of computer science. And you can take that. It's almost like once you know this language, it's much easier to learn this language. Right. Knowing that, then you can upskill and learn what you need to in other areas. I think that's really important for folks that are coming in new to this space and one that will help them be successful.

Sanjana: No, you summarized it perfectly. Thank you.

Janelle: Okay, so let's transition to our next question. And this one's focused on being a leader, which is something I can hear in your voice you're super passionate about. What has been your biggest joy and challenge as a leader?

Sanjana: I'm going to start with the challenge and end with joy, because I like ending things on a happy note. So, challenge. I think I've touched on this a little before. I think the challenge for me, it's a constant struggle, is reminding myself that I'm a manager and not an IC, right. I've done or I've been an Engineer for so long, but compared to being a manager, I've been an Engineer four times as long right now. Or one of the important things for a manager is to take a step back so that your team can grow. Right. So that your team can voice out their opinions, your team can share their thoughts. But one of the things as an Engineer is you voice out your opinions, you voice out your thoughts. So when we are in a room with my team, and especially I've worked with them as my peers, right. So when I'm in a room with them, it's very easy to instinctively go back to me being an Engineer, and then it's not like I'm not getting space, but I'm still taking up some space. I have to constantly remind myself I need to hear out their opinions first. I need to give them more space to grow, share their thoughts or designs or even critical feedback or anything. Right. Why a design won't work or why this is not a good solution or anything. Right. Both positives and negatives. I need to give more space for the team to voice them out before I jump in and give my opinion. So I think that's a constant struggle for me and unconsciously trying to be there, be available, be a part of the conversation, making sure that the conversation goes in the right direction. We are getting the results that we need, but at the same time, I'm also guiding the conversation, not just listening to it, making sure that everything is a positive step. We are achieving what we want as a part of that meeting or as a part of that discussion. But at the same time, everyone gets the same time and space to contribute and how they want.

Janelle: I love what you said about taking up less space. When you move from an IC to a people leader and understanding that you've always had the microphone, you've always had the platform, you always had the answer, and it was to get where you are. You had to have the answer and you had to have the right questions. And now it's like handing that baton, taking up less space, giving them more of the floor and the platform, your team to do the same work that you were doing and how easy it could be to move right back into that seat. And it's such a healthy balance, too, because you're not taking a backseat. You're still fully present at the table, just in such a different way. And I think you said that so wonderfully, I'm guessing is a challenge no matter what department industry you're in. Right. When you move from an IC into a people leader role. So I love that you're talking about this.

Sanjana: Thank you. It's irrespective of the department, it's not necessarily just for Software Engineering, and I think it's a skill we learn over time. I can see that I'm just a tad bit better than how I was, say, last month, but I still have a long way to go, so I'm going to keep working towards that.

Janelle: Absolutely. And it's something you'll do every day, all day. So there's plenty of opportunities.

Sanjana: Yeah. Continuing to the question, the other big challenge I have is time management. Gosh, it's something that I was expecting, like, not exactly expecting, but it was sort of a surprise once I started the role. So as an IC, you have a lot of freedom as an Engineer to adjust to your day the way you want or need. There could be days where I'm feeling motivated at 6:00 a.m. In the morning and I would just sit and get the work done right, versus some days I'm like, oh, this coding part, I'm going to do it at 8:00 in the night, right. Just because I'm done with the day and I can focus on it. But the thing with manager is you are confined to the norm of 9:00 to 5:00 because most of the work is talking to someone else, is unblocking someone else, or is educating someone else or listening to someone else. Right. Because of that, you have limited hours compared to before. There are limited hours in which I have to get everything done. So I think that was sort of a surprise for me. And then because of that, I've had to manage my time and do my job a little more efficiently within the boundaries of when I can do it. I think all of these are still ongoing challenges. We just keep getting better each day.

Janelle: It's growing into what that looks like for you, because what that might look like for your peers that are leaders and your leader is going to be very different for you and your team and how they need you and when they need you and the way that they need you. And you're right. All of a sudden you are on the phone all the time and you have to be available via slack all the time. And sometimes you have to hop on a call because it requires a little bit more time. And then that time is so important. But you haven't done any of the things that you need to do and you can't overwork yourself. And that's another thing. Being a leader anywhere at GoDaddy, in any company, is when your people come first and the people doing the work come first, then what's left is you doing all the other things and you can't work 60 hours a week. We don't even want you to do that. That's not the goal. That's not ideal. So, yeah, that's tough. And I'd be really curious. I'm going to try to find some content and see if I can maybe put together a workshop or something around that, because I think you brought up something that is just important and top of mind for a lot of folks is that balance and time management and then what you talked about before. So what are you doing differently? I know I have to ask. Somebody listening wants to know what is something, maybe one little thing or big thing that you're doing to try to help in that?

Sanjana: Yeah. One of my previous VPs, now he's a president within GoDaddy itself. When I was talking to him about all of this before I became a manager, he told me what he does and I've actually incorporated that into my life right now. What he does is he actually takes a look at his next day's meetings the previous night and prepares for them. So this gives him the idea of what he's signing up for the next day. And I absolutely love that idea. And I started doing the same thing. So when I end my day, not work day, but my day, I take a few minutes to go over. Okay, what am I signing up for tomorrow? Do I have available slots for any other conversations or doing any work? Writing documents, writing architecture documents. Whatever it is, I look at it and I have a mental map of my day. And this helps me with how I manage the time thing I only started doing after I became a manager. I never did that before as an engineer.

Janelle: No. I think it's amazing advice and I'm so glad you shared it. It would help you be one prepared for what it looks like the next day and then just more confident in your ability to do what you need to do, which I think both of those things are really awesome and just kind of give a little bit of ease to the day and to the work.

Sanjana: Yeah. And I think the other good part about doing this is it sort of prepares you for the meetings themselves. Right. For example, if it's a meeting with a partner team, I'm going to look at the information they've provided and I'm going to have some thoughts about what they want to talk about. So what this does is even if it's a 30 minutes meeting, it's more effective because I'm ready for it, because I'm not spending time, once the meeting starts, trying to understand why we are here together in a room.

Janelle: Catching up on the problem or whatever the solution is. If it's something, oh, I'm not too familiar with this, then, you know, you need to take a little bit of time beforehand to catch yourself up. And like you said, time management, there's only so many hours, there's only so much you can do. So you've got to prioritize. And I think taking an opportunity to look at your schedule and really understand what you're committing your time to helps you prioritize and then also reflecting back. Right. So what took the most time? And this is something that we don't all do and we can do, whether we're in a leadership position or even as an IC is looking back at our week and thinking to ourselves, like, what took the most time? Where did I spend the most of my energy? What did I think was going to be quick but wasn't quick? And where can I be more efficient with my time and just continuing to get better at that?

Sanjana: Yeah. And on that topic, I agree, reflections are a great way to both improve yourself and improve the team, the process and everything. So one of the things we have when we follow agile is a retrospective. So we have a retrospective, like my team does every time we finish a sprint. And I encourage them to actually put down the thoughts and they do. So that's a great use of your time because you're coming together, you're discussing how something could have been done better. And I highly encourage anyone, you're an SD or a manager. Retrospectives are super useful when the team contributes to it.

Janelle: Great advice. Again, it crosses over. Cross functional advice. Anyone, any program, any position can do these retrospectives as a team. It's super inclusive and a great way to grow as a team. There are challenges, for sure, balancing transitioning from IC to leader, time management. But what has been the biggest joy?

Sanjana: The biggest joy is when we deliver something, a project or a feature or anything. When the team delivers, that brings the biggest smile on my face. That's always the happiness. Or when we get together for discussing, oh, how do we solve this problem? Right? Like, oh, this is a tricky one, but then we come up with a solution at the end of it. It probably took an hour or sometimes it takes days, but we come up with a solution. That's beautiful, that works. For me, it was never about me coming up with a solution or me actually working on the solution or me taking it to the finish line. But it was always being part of that journey and enabling. Even if I could help someone reach there, that gives me the biggest joy. And I think as a leader, you get to experience that because you're always there leading and trying to help the team get there, but you're also giving them space to come up with solutions as well. It makes me more happier as a manager than I did as an IC when I was the one who was coming up with the solutions. That's the joy for me as a leader.

Janelle: Seeing your team thriving in their role and being successful and delivering good work, reaching their goals in their own personal professional development. So I love that.

Sanjana: Yeah, it's amazing. There's more joy than there are challenges. Oh, yeah, of course. I think it's a balance. Right. Sometimes there will be days when I'm like, oh, my gosh, I cannot do this. And sometimes I am so overwhelmed with happiness because we delivered something really crucial or big. So. And I think it's a balance that we'll have days where it's 50/50, we'll have days where it's 20/80 or 80/20. And just making sure that it's not always challenging is the key. And if it is, working with your manager to figure out what can be done different.

Janelle: I'm really glad you added that. Because if it's not a balance or it's not a balance that you feel comfortable with, then have a conversation. Absolutely. Even as no matter what position you in, if something isn't working and if you feel stuck and if it's not feeling like you're able to hold it all up right when you're juggling all of these things, definitely talk to your manager. Figure it out together.

Sanjana: Yeah, I'll add to that. You shouldn't even let it go that far. It shouldn't get to a point, in my opinion, where it's so bothersome. That's your last resort. Like, your manager is your personal resource. So I'd say even if it starts bothering a little, have a conversation with them before it becomes a big thing where it's bothering you too much or it's affecting your work or your mental peace or your personal life, anything. If it's outside norm, have a conversation, because conversation will never hurt. Maybe your manager will have a different perspective that's going to help you, or he or she can do something that can ease your burden, or maybe you can take a new direction, or maybe even just voicing it out will put it in perspective for the two of you so that you're watching out so that it doesn't get worse in the future.

Janelle: So, well said, because it is so true. Especially here at GoDaddy where we put people first. Okay, wonderful. So, last question. What is a common myth about your job, department or field of expertise?

Sanjana: I think a common myth for my job role as a manager would be that all we do is attend meetings. I wish it were like that, but no, there's a ton of work that happens in the background for that meeting to happen or for projects to actually come to the team, or if the team is functioning, it's because of several meetings in the background, several documents that we write. For example, for during review season, you only see the two paragraphs as an employee review, that this is what you got. But getting to there, like actually writing those two meaningful paragraphs that are explaining your impact, there's a ton of work done in the background. There's a ton of people I talk to. There's so many things that happen in the background before something like that is delivered. And same goes with projects, too. When someone on the team proposes a project, there's a ton of work a manager has to do to make it an active project that the team can work on. They have to work with several people in the department. They have to work with their own manager. They have to work with sister teams. They have to balance between, how important is this at this time, based on the deliverables that we have, the goals that we have, or even hiring process. Yeah, we got a new person on the team, but oh, my God, there's so much paperwork in the background that a manager has to do to even get to a point where we can interview someone. So there's a ton of work that we have to do as managers that's just beyond pending meetings.

Janelle: A really valid point. And you're the first leader that I've spoken with to really bring that up because I think that there could be a common myth. Just the other day somebody was asking, like, why are these managers always unavailable? Or what are all these meetings about? Why are they always in this meeting? How are they spending their time? I literally was asked, how is this leader spending their time? And they don't know. Right. And so as an IC, it's really difficult. And like you said, you didn't know so much until you became a leader. Even you just don't know. Say, okay, the myth is all of the work that we're doing and all of these projects and all of these conversations is there's work behind that before we can get to the point where we're giving it to you or we're working with you on it or we're delivering. There's so much behind the scenes and there's so many conversations and there's so much cross functional collaboration and just filling out paperwork and business cases and project plans, and it's a lot, and it takes so much time. And I think if folks don't understand, like, well, how are they spending their time? Yes, exactly. And we all wish there was less meetings. You wish there was less meetings.

Sanjana: Exactly. Trust me, as a manager, I wish it more than as I did as an IC. I wish there were way less meetings as possible.

Janelle: And we're going to continue to all get better at time management and how we spend our time and our energy. Thank you so much for sharing, and it was a really great viewpoint. Is there anything else that you want to share with our listeners before we wrap up? This has been such a great conversation.

Sanjana: No, thank you for running this channel for our listeners. I know passion is a word that's way too common these days, but it's actually real in my opinion. Like, be genuinely interested and passionate about whatever you do. It doesn't have to be Software Engineering. It can be anything. This is something, actually, my husband told me. He's like, you need to be passionate about something in your life, something that gets you going, something that makes you happy, something that makes you curious and interested. And for me, actually, it's work. I know it's too cliche, but I absolutely love what I do, being in the field, being a leader, this is something that makes me so happy. It excites me. It actually pumps my blood up to start the day and get it done. And this is for me, but for you, you'll have your own thing. But be passionate about something or the other because that is the one that's going to make you happy during your tougher days at work because that's going to keep your mind off it and get that necessary break so that you can work with your manager to make it a little more easier for yourself. So I think that's the only thing I would say.

Janelle: Fantastic. Yeah. Finding your passion and that's your fuel. Thank you so much Sanjana, for spending time with us today and sharing your personal career story with our listeners. Can you share with us the best way to reach you if they would like to connect for professional mentoring? Questions about the team you're on, networking, anything?

Sanjana: Yeah, they can reach me on LinkedIn so you can search for my name. Sanjana Badam. Feel free to send me a connect request with who you are. Leave a note and I'm happy to connect with you.

Janelle: Awesome. Thank you so much Sanjana. This has been a wonderful conversation and thank you for listening to the own your career podcast. We aim to inspire, motivate and empower our employees to meet and achieve their professional goals. If you are interested in being a guest on a future episode of this podcast, please visit the MyCareer Portal career spotlight page and complete the interest form. While you're there, check out the many resources and articles available and as always, reach out to us with feedback, questions and ideas. We would love to hear from you. Thank you all again. Make it a great day.

Sanjana: Thanks everyone. Thanks Janelle. It was lovely being here.

