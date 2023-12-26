The "Comparative SWOT Strategy Focus 2023-2027 Europe's Top 5 Medium Heavy Truck Manufacturers Daimler, Volvo, Traton, DAF, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Medium Heavy Truck market has been cruising steadily amid strong transport activity marked by high freight volumes as well as rates and robust fleet utilization levels across operators while the demand for trucks and order backlogs have been surging in a predominantly supply side led market scenario.

The industry OEMs have been looking to increase production rates to meet surging demand levels, with the book-to-bill ratios hovering around 1, while battling continued supply chain disruptions constraints, component shortages, rising input costs and an increasingly uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates tectonic geopolitical shifts.

The trucking industry's ongoing transition towards de-carbonization, led by the mass production of battery electric hydrogen fuel cell based trucks, is the overarching theme and is likely to gain further momentum going forward. Most key industry OEMs are now transitioning towards series production of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) while also collaborating amongst each other and with domain specialists for development of the requisite ecosystem for transition towards sustainability. Additionally, automation, electrification and further evolution of connectivity based service models remain key areas of focus for the truck manufacturers

The industry continues to make steady progress towards transition to sustainable transportation through the development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation over long term while continuing the development of innovative services business models configured on connectivity, digitalization autonomy. The efforts have primarily been led by electrification, focused on both battery electric hybrid technologies, with most industry OEMs transitioning towards series production commercial deliveries of electric trucks.

This is likely to be followed by the mass market production, introduction adoption of hydrogen powered trucks in the 2030s which is likely to be supported further accelerated by key initiatives, like the H2Accelerate program by the industry in EU to accelerate the uptake of green hydrogen, and the creation of First Movers Coalition; geared towards jumpstarting the scalability of sustainable technologies through the end of current decade.

The high average age of in-service truck fleets across most markets owing to production capacity constraints over the recent years, rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization and strong construction activity with continued infrastructure investments are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the industry over near to medium term in form of fleet replacements, expansion recapitalizations, especially, in a volatile uncertain crude oil price environment from an economics policy perspective. That's despite projections for the slowdown of the world economy over near term owing to market headwinds, supply chain disruptions, ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by Central Banks globally

Trucking, thus, is projected to maintain its overall cruising speed as well as growth momentum in 2023 across most markets with a year-on-year growth of up to 10% projected for traditional markets, i.e., North American Class 8 and EU30 market for heavy trucks, while the growth rate for emerging markets in Asia, led by China and India, is likely to be around 15%

Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights strategic analysis into Europe's Top 5 Medium Heavy Truck Manufacturers with focus on a blend of quantitative qualitative analysis based on an assessment of their relative market positioning, capabilities, strategic responsiveness resilience and the ability to adapt navigate their way through market turbulence effectively capitalize upon emerging, potential growth opportunities.

The report provides detailed analysis on the OEMs, including:

Comprehensive Analysis of Business Portfolio across Industry OEMs

Strategic Market Positioning, Capabilities and Responsiveness

Overarching Strategy Focus

Key Strategies Plans for the Medium Term Horizon

Financial Strength, Capital Structure and Leverage

Detailed Comparative SWOT analysis on the Industry OEMs

Company Coverage:

Daimler Truck

Volvo

Traton Group

DAF

Iveco Group

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: European Medium Heavy Truck Market Business Snapshot Top 5 Industry OEMs

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base Profitability

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis Top 5 Truck Manufacturers

Revenue Base Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets Regions

Gross Earnings Margin Trend

Operating Earnings Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Truck Deliveries Trend

Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis Top 5 Industry OEMs

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths Top 5 Truck Manufacturers

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Section 6: Strategy Focus, Priorities and Key Strategies Plans for Near to Medium Term Top 5 European Medium Heavy Truck Producers

Section 7: Industry Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges Risk Factors

Section 9: European Medium Heavy Truck Market Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook Growth Projections for the European Medium Heavy Truck Market through 2026

