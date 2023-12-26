Spooz, Inc.: SPZI: $53.4 Million Fully Executed Commodity Contract Closed

JP Energy Global, a wholly owned subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz Inc., successfully closed a $53.4 million commodity contract, product shipment process commenced

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2023 / JP Energy Global, PTE, LTD, a wholly owned subsidiary of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI ), is pleased to announce executing a $53,460,000 commodity contract for Grade A Chicken Paws.

On Dec 15, 2023, the buyer confirmed the contract, submitting a MT799, secured through a Documentary Letter of Credit (DLC). The seller, JP Energy Global, issued a performance bond to the buyer in 2% (two percent) of the amount of the financial operative instrument, received and confirmed by the seller through KEB Hana Bank Singapore for a total of 5 refrigerated containers for chicken paws of which further details on all associated contracts will be released soon. Two payments to support the contract in the amounts of $99,890 USD and $99,900 USD were deposited to the JP Energy Global account, at KEB Hana Bank Singapore.

JP Energy Global, PTE, LTD is registered with the Overseas Exporters of Imported Foods with the General Administration of China Customs. Our registration number is 70223000258 and is permitted for all food categories. This is what allows authorization for the company to ship goods into China. https://www.gacc.app/

"This is very important for Spooz. The team is very excited about executing our first major contract. We anticipate having at least two more fully executed contracts for chicken paws within the next 10 days and a substantial sugar contract early Jan 2024" stated John K. Park, Chairman of Spooz, Inc., being renamed "JP 3E Holdings, Inc."

Spooz, Inc. has updated its Colorado Articles of Incorporation to reflect John K. Park as the Chairman. Also reflected is the elimination of all preferred shares that were dilutive. The Series A Preferred Shares are not convertible into common shares and only represent voting control for John K. Park. The new name should reflect the change to JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

Operating companies to supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

