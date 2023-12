MercadoLibre stock (MELI) has risen 77% year-to-date, using its status as Latin America's "Amazon of Latin America" to capitalize on untapped market potential. Despite our optimistic outlook on MELI shares since early 2022, the protracted surge raises valuation headwind concerns. Although continuous growth is expected, current prices reflect overvaluation, warning investors. With over 670 million ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...