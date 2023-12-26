Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 18 to December 22, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
18/12/2023
382,866
62.408120
23,893,947.27
XPAR
18/12/2023
140,000
62.399707
8,735,958.98
CEUX
18/12/2023
34,000
62.408935
2,121,903.79
TQEX
18/12/2023
20,000
62.408163
1,248,163.26
AQEU
19/12/2023
381,275
61.931978
23,613,114.91
XPAR
19/12/2023
150,000
61.931628
9,289,744.20
CEUX
19/12/2023
30,000
61.942731
1,858,281.93
TQEX
19/12/2023
20,000
61.941778
1,238,835.56
AQEU
20/12/2023
378,495
62.231704
23,554,388.81
XPAR
20/12/2023
150,000
62.231054
9,334,658.10
CEUX
20/12/2023
30,000
62.225333
1,866,759.99
TQEX
20/12/2023
20,000
62.208698
1,244,173.96
AQEU
21/12/2023
378,234
61.913040
23,417,616.77
XPAR
21/12/2023
150,000
61.911521
9,286,728.15
CEUX
21/12/2023
30,000
61.911652
1,857,349.56
TQEX
21/12/2023
20,000
61.914036
1,238,280.72
AQEU
22/12/2023
365,655
62.501832
22,854,107.38
XPAR
22/12/2023
150,000
62.506617
9,375,992.55
CEUX
22/12/2023
30,000
62.511989
1,875,359.67
TQEX
22/12/2023
20,000
62.514331
1,250,286.62
AQEU
Total
2,880,525
62.195486
179,155,652.18
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
