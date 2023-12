Solana's meteoric rise to close out 2023 (91% gain over the past month) has left crypto enthusiasts pondering whether SOL can flip ETH as the second most-popular token. We've recently shared our thoughts on a Solana prediction for 2030 (hint: it's bullish), and also noted that analysts are predicting an uptrend for SOL in 2024. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...