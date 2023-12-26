Bright Line Investigations LLC: Private Investigator Announces US Senate Candidacy in Wisconsin for 2024

US Senate Candidate for Wisconsin - Kyle Corrigan

STEVENS POINT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2023 / Kyle Corrigan, a veteran private investigator, is announcing his candidacy for the 2024 US Senate Election in 2024, seeking to represent the Republican Party.

Kyle has been a Private Investigator for over 15 years and owns Bright Line Investigations LLC. He has served as the Vice President of the Professional Association of Wisconsin Licensed Investigators (PAWLI) since 2020 and has been a NRA Law Enforcement firearms instructor since 2018. An investigation of Kyle's was featured in the spring of 2023 by O'Keefe Media Group.

Kyle has a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville '22 and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology & Criminal Justice from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside '08. Kyle grew up in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and graduated from (SPASH) Stevens Point Area Senior High '02, where he played basketball. Kyle lives in Mosinee, WI, with his wife, Amy, and their two children.

Candidate Statement:

"I announce my candidacy for the United States Senate to provide the American public an objective look at the truth, no matter how ugly. We must address the massive problems facing our country: election integrity, our budget/debt & inflation, border security, our taxpayer foreign aid going un-audited and the infringements on our civil rights through mandates and policies. Wisconsin needs a Senator with fortitude & decisiveness in the face of cancel culture. We deserve a Senator who can expose the corruption in DC and hold those responsible accountable. With my faith in God, and my love for my country and fellow Wisconsinites, I announce my candidacy for the United States Senate.

"I'm from a proud state in the greatest country in the world.

"On, Wisconsin!"

