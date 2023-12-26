Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
First Hydrogen - Wasserstoffperle im Sonderangebot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.12.2023 | 23:14
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crypto PR: DuckDAO Unveils First Tier 1 Incubation Since 2021, Introduces Innovative Crypto Launchpad Project

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2023 / DuckDAO, a pioneering force in the crypto incubation landscape since 2020, is delighted to announce its latest Tier 1 Incubation, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing success story. With a track record marked by remarkable achievements, DuckDAO has consistently nurtured and guided startups from their inception (0-100) to impressive heights. Key performance indicators (KPIs) for DuckDAO's incubations reflect a history of extraordinary success:



100x Average Multiplier: DuckDAO incubations have achieved an impressive 100x average multiplier at their peak.

One Billion Average Market Capitalization (MCAP): DuckDAO incubations have consistently reached an average MCAP of 1 billion at their peak.

These outstanding metrics underscore the tremendous success and growth of projects supported by DuckDAO. Noteworthy beneficiaries of DuckDAO's support include Bloktopia, Bondly, Poolz, and several other innovative projects.

In alignment with its tradition of excellence, DuckDAO is thrilled to introduce its forthcoming incubation project with the following details:

Project Name: The official project name will be revealed on December 29th, 2023.
Narrative: The project falls within the Crypto Tier 1 Launchpad category.
Project Launch: Anticipated for Q1 or early Q2 of 2024.
Availability: Commencing in January 2024.
Platform: Members can participate via DuckDAO.io

Community members of DuckDAO can seize the opportunity to participate in this innovative new incubation project. As a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), DuckDAO offers an inclusive environment where all individuals can engage in DuckDAO activities and gain access to the new incubation project, subject to successful KYC/AML verification.

DuckDAO will be sharing more forthcoming updates and further details on its assignments publicly on key social media channels as they continue a pivotal role in fostering the growth of innovative startups within the cryptocurrency space.

For more information, please visit: https://duckdao.io/

-Ends-

Media Contact:
Company: Crypto PR
Contact: Media Team
Email: mohanned@crypto-pr.io
Website: https://crypto-pr.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoPRio
Address: 9 B4, One Central, Dubai, UAE

SOURCE: Crypto PR



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.