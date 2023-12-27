J P Jenkins Ltd

Quantum Group shares go live on JP Jenkins' share trading platform



27-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

27th December 2023 JPJ: QFH Quantum Group shares go live on JP Jenkins' share trading platform London, 27th December: Quantum Financial Holdings Limited ("The Quantum Group"), a UK-based technology incubator which invests in the next generation of fintech and security companies, has been admitted onto JP Jenkins' share trading platform. This follows the processing of the Group's CREST registration announced on 16 May 2023 and ISIN approval on 18th December this year. In what is a major milestone for the Company, Quantum Group's shares will open at £22 per share with 15,024,000 shares in issue. Quantum Group will have a market capitalisation of £330m. To date, the Group has been funded by blue-chip private investors, the British Business Bank with no private equity backing or bank debt. The admission will prepare the Group for the next stage in its development as it looks to scale the business and prepares for a future IPO. Quantum Group was founded in 2016 by Floyd Woodrow MBE DCM and Peter Malmstrom to bring together majority interests in established UK regulated fintech companies - operating in the payments, FX, integrated expense management and Cashback and Rewards sector - and specialist security companies with expertise in advanced cyber, electronic countermeasures and more traditional security capabilities. These companies include Volopa (a transaction, payment and international expense management company, empowering CFOs, FDs and Treasurers to save time and money, and to help optimise company performance, through one single platform), and Valkyrie (a provider of security risk management services to sovereign entities, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, companies and international organisations). Quantum Group's expertise is in building specialist management teams within each subsidiary company, supporting them through early-stage growth by providing capital and know-how, and generating scale. Quantum Group co-founder Floyd Woodrow MBE DCM said: "This is a major milestone for The Quantum Group as we join forces with JP Jenkins and admit our shares on their trading platform. Since the Group was founded, we have been focused on delivering profitable, organic growth rather than rapidly scaling in just volume alone, and put in place expert management teams to drive success as we look to the next stage of our journey. This admission will make it easier for new investors to get exposure to one of the UK's best-kept secrets in the fintech and security sectors, as we head towards an eventual public listing." Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins said: "From today we can support Quantum Group and their advisers in building more liquidity and transparency for shareholders and investors as it moves into 2024. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Quantum Group's Board for making JP Jenkins their chosen venue for its shareholders and future investors and we welcome them warmly into the JP Jenkins ecosystem ." JP Jenkins is a liquidity venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade Quantum Group shares can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN:GB00BQ7VWG70), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at https://jpjenkins.com/company/quantum-financial-holdings-limited/ Quantum Financial Holdings Limited is headquartered at 15 Belgrave Square, London SW1X 9PS, with subsidiaries based at 25 Wilton Road, Victoria, London SW1V 1LW. Quantum Financial Holdings Limited is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House: company number 09621151. For further information, please contact: J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald Commercial Director +44 (0)20 7469 0937 Quantum Financial Holdings Limited Peter Malmstrom Co-Founder +44 (0) 20 74091888





