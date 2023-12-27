Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited - COPL Announces CEO Resignation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 27

COPL Announces CEO Resignation

LONDON and CALGARY, AB, Dec. 22, 2023 -- Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (CSE: XOP) & (LSE: COPL), an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company with production and development operations focused in Converse and Natrona Counties, Wyoming, USA, announces that John Cowan has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company but will remain on the board of directors of the Company for the time being while a replacement is found.

About the Company:

COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, development and production company actively pursuing opportunities in the United States with operations in Converse County Wyoming.

The Common Shares are listed under the symbol "XOP" on the CSE and under the symbol "COPL" on the London Stock Exchange.

