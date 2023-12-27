Southern Energy Corp. Announces Payment of Interest In-Kind to Its 8% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC)(OTCQX:SOUTF) announces that the Company has agreed to issue, in aggregate, 779,273 new common shares of Southern (the "Common Shares") to holders of its 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued on June 14, 2019 and January 15, 2021 (collectively, the "Debentures") as payment in kind of accrued interest on the Debentures due on December 31, 2023 in the aggregate amount of CAD$171,440 (the "Interest Payment"). The number of new Common Shares to be issued is equal to the amount of the interest, divided by the volume weighted average trading price per Common Share for the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding December 31, 2023, being CAD$0.22 per Common Share. Southern gave notice to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as debenture trustee, effective December 31, 2023, that it exercised its right to make the Interest Payment by issuing Common Shares.

Director/PDMR Participation

It is noted that certain Directors and PDMRs of the Company hold Convertible Debentures, on the same terms as all other participants, and, accordingly, were issued, in aggregate, 9,455 Common Shares were issued. Further details regarding individual participation of the Company's Directors and PDMRs is set out in the PDMR notification forms below.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

The new Common Shares issued in respect of the Interest Payment will be credited as fully paid, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Common Shares, and are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 8.00 a.m. (GMT) on or around 3 January 2024 ("Admission").

Following Admission, the total number of Common Shares in the Company in issue will be 166,497,433, and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

READER ADVISORY

PDMR NOTIFICATION FORMS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Neil Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Southern Energy Corp. b) LEI 213800R25GL7J3EBJ698 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares in Southern Energy Corp. Identification code CA8428131059 b) Nature of the transaction Issuance of new common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9,455 common shares at a price of CAD$0.22 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 27 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

