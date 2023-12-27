





Shibuya Sakura Stage

TOKYO, Dec 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Tokyu Land Corporation (Tokyu Land), NTT Corporation (NTT) and NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) jointly announced that they organized IOWN WEEK at the Shibuya Sakura Stage in central Tokyo from December 13 to 15 to celebrate the commercial launch of the world's first all-photonic network, APN IOWN 1.01 in urban development. This event showcased immersive platforms that enabled viewers to experience the APN IOWN 1.0 network's high speed, high capacity, low latency and zero jitter.2During the IOWN Entertainment Event, comedians both at the event site and in remote locations engaged in rap battles and comedic performances that were conducted with very natural verbal exchanges without any communication delays, even though the performers were not in the same locations. In addition, the IOWN Web Conference held at SHIBUYA SOLASTA demonstrated exciting possibilities for corporate tenants of Shibuya Sakura Stage for the use of next-generation networks. These events marked the world's first3 implementation of remote rap battles and web conferences using an all-photonic network, APN IOWN 1.0.Tokyu Land and the NTT Group4 entered into a collaboration agreement on June 7 to utilize technologies and services related to NTT's IOWN concept5 for innovative urban development, such as using the all-photonic IOWN network in smart systems that significantly reduce urban power consumption. As the first initiative of this collaboration, the APN IOWN 1.0 network was brought online at the Shibuya Sakura Stage building on December 11.APN IOWN 1.0 enables the uncompressed transmission of 4K video and remarkably clear audio transmission, both of which will be used to enhance live entertainment experiences by allowing remote performers to collaborate as if they were together on the same stage. In office environments, these advanced capabilities will facilitate collaboration with remote participants as if they were all physically in the same place, for example, to edit video across multiple locations simultaneously.Going forward, Tokyu Land and the NTT Group will use APN IOWN 1.0 to create other ultra-fast, low-latency communication environments, focusing on the greater Shibuya area.6(1) An All-Photonics Network service, launched by NTT East and NTT West in March 2023, utilizes exclusive optical wavelengths across the entire communication network. www.ntt-east.co.jp/release/detail/20230302_01.html(2) By employing time-division multiplexing (fixing transmission time to differentiate information), delays and packet loss due to traffic conditions are minimized.(3) As of November 22, 2023, based on research conducted by NTT DOCOMO.(4) NTT Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, and NTT East.(5) Network and information-processing infrastructure that utilize innovative technologies centered around optics for high-speed, large-capacity communication and massive computing resources. www.rd.ntt/e/iown/(6) Area within a 2.5km radius of Shibuya Station (defined by the Tokyu Group) targeted for urban development (Greater SHIBUYA 2.0) integrating work, recreation and living in a sustainable community. www.tokyu-land.co.jp/english/urban/area/shibuya.html.About Tokyu LandTOKYU LAND CORPORATION is a comprehensive real estate company with operations in Urban Development, Residential, Infrastructure & Industry, Wellness, Overseas Businesses and more.At present, we are leveraging our development capabilities - which are backed by a proven track record - and taking advantage of our steady earning power, as we develop our businesses to implement the Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group's long-term vision, GROUP VISION 2030, and our Medium-Term Management Plan 2025. We will continue advancing our business operations to realize the Group's ideal vision of creating value for the future.About NTTNTT contributes to a sustainable society through the power of innovation. We are a leading global technology company providing services to consumers and business as a mobile operator, infrastructure, networks, applications, and consulting provider. Our offerings include digital business consulting, managed application services, workplace and cloud solutions, data center and edge computing, all supported by our deep global industry expertise. We are over $97B in revenue and 330,000 employees, with $3.6B in annual R&D investments. Our operations span across 80+ countries and regions, allowing us to serve clients in over 190 of them. NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 88 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/Source: NTT DOCOMO