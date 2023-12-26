Hemp, Inc. Drops the Skinny on the CBD Holiday Buzz

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - This holiday season has been abuzz with everything from hemp-derived personal care products to CBD-infused food and beverages, Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) reports. Consumers can't seem to get enough of the power-packed skinny foliage in personal care products, cosmetics, food, beverages, nutraceuticals, and other products, so much so that the global CBD market's valuation is anticipated to reach $19.67 billion by 2032 and the Hemp Source CBD Market is full speed ahead.



Considered one of the top producers of hemp-derived products, Hemp, Inc. knows a thing or two about CBDs. The Company distinguishes itself by using pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin in combination with cannabinoids for rapid absorption and efficacy through its highly potent, therapeutic doses of CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN products. Notably, Hemp, Inc.'s CBD/CBG coffee enhancer is highly potent, rapidly absorbed, and competitively priced, offering consumers a premium coffee experience. Its lineup of CBD/CBG/CBN products includes a CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-on (THC-free with 1,460mg of CBD and 630mg of CBG totaling 2,090mg of cannabinoids in 5ml), CBD/CBG Natural Coffee Enhancers, CBD/CBG Tinctures, and CBDa/CBGa/CBD/CBG/CBN Capsules.

A step above the rest, Hemp, Inc. continues to be featured as one of the major key players in industry-wide hemp market reports. Coupled with an invaluable roster of connections with hemp manufacturers and vendors across the country and abroad, the Company expects to see meteoric growth curves on a domestic and international scale as the industry continues to grow.

Through its e-portal ( www.hempinc.com ), the Company's hemp-derived products are poised to capture a large share of the marketplace on a global scale and to play a vital role in maintaining good health and well-being… 2 significant growth factors of the CBD market. Let's take a closer look at some of these significant growth factors as reported by Custom Market Insights :

Wellness and Health Trends : The rising focus on health and wellness has spurred interest in natural and alternative remedies, leading consumers to explore CBD as a potential option for maintaining overall well-being.

Therapeutic Potential : CBD is believed to offer potential therapeutic benefits, and there is growing interest in its use as a natural remedy for various health conditions. Consumers are increasingly turning to CBD products to potentially alleviate symptoms of anxiety, pain, inflammation, insomnia, and other ailments.

Online Retail and E-commerce : The growth of online retail and e-commerce platforms has facilitated easy access to CBD products, allowing consumers to purchase them conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

Non-Psychoactive Nature : CBD's non-psychoactive nature, meaning it does not produce the "high" associated with THC, has made it more accessible and appealing to a broader audience, including individuals seeking health benefits without the intoxicating effects.

Increasing Acceptance and Legalization : The growing acceptance and legalization of cannabis and CBD products in various countries and states have significantly contributed to the market's expansion. As more regions relax their regulations on CBD, the market has seen increased consumer access and demand.

Diverse Product Offerings : The CBD market offers a wide range of products, catering to different preferences and consumption methods. This variety, including oils, tinctures, capsules, edibles, topicals, and more, has expanded the consumer base and market reach.

Beauty and Skincare Industry Integration : CBD's integration into the beauty and skincare industry, with claims of potential benefits for skin health and appearance, has contributed to its popularity among beauty enthusiasts.

Increasing Awareness and Education : As knowledge about CBD's potential benefits and safe usage spreads, consumers have become more informed and confident in trying CBD products.

Supportive Consumer Advocacy: The vocal support of consumers who have experienced positive effects from using CBD products has helped create a positive perception of CBD and encouraged others to explore its potential benefits.

( Source )

Hemp, Inc. also discovered its grounded kenaf and hemp blend is the perfect substrate to grow healthy and/or medicinal mushrooms and can make and/or provide the raw materials to produce hemp-based products such as hempcrete, horse bedding, hemp bio-plastics, and more. As one of the most rapidly growing plants on the planet, the hemp plant is used to make a variety of hemp products. It can be shifted into rope, paper, textiles, clothing, disposable polymers, paint, insulation, food, and animal feed.

On the industrial side, Hemp, Inc.'s industrial hemp plant in North Carolina manufactures and sells two industrial hemp products: Spill-Be-Gone (an oil spill cleanup product made from the core particles and powder of the kenaf and hemp plant) and DrillWall (a non-toxic, biodegradable drilling fluid additive used in oilfield drilling applications). Hemp, Inc.'s Spill-Be-Gone is sold in industrial-sized quantities for large oil spill cleanups. It is fast and cost-effective in cleaning up oil spills on land or water. The Company's DrillWall is a tested LCM made of kenaf and hemp cellulose. It includes milled products from kenaf and hemp that are made into oil drilling fluid additives and oil absorbents.

Hemp, Inc. will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. As we bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year, we extend our warmest holiday greetings to our over 163,000 valued shareholders. May 2024 bring every one of you prosperity, success, and happiness to you and your families.

About Hemp, Inc.'s Current Product Line

The product line contains CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN (non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis plants). These are active ingredients in cannabis that are derived from the hemp plant, which is widely known for pain relief, relaxation, and anxiety relief. A recipe is only as good as its ingredients and how those ingredients are blended. Hemp, Inc. is the only company in America that uses pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin (a carbohydrate used during the manufacturing process) which is combined with all the cannabinoids for rapid absorption and uptake. The Company's CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN product lines are highly potent therapeutic doses that have received rave reviews.

Hemp, Inc. has also pushed the boundaries with its CBD/CBG coffee enhancer. This powerhouse product is super potent, absorbs rapidly in coffee, and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. Its high-quality ingredient combination offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Per serving, that's 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG remarkably mixed in a wonderfully rich cup of coffee.

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain (natural) and vanilla flavors. The plain (natural) coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants.

For more information on Hemp, Inc.'s products, click here . Catch up on Hemp, Inc.'s latest news below.

About Hemp, Inc.

With more than 14 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable, and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide "adequate current information". Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found on the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/financial-disclosures/. The material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

Investor Relations

(720) 220-0037

ir@hempinc.com