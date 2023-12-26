1st Capital Bank: 1st Capital Bancorp Announces Joel Keller as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

SALINAS, Calif., Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company"), (OTCQX: FISB), holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), announced today the appointment of Joel Keller to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Chief Executive Officer Samuel Jimenez announced today that Joel Keller has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of 1st Capital Bancorp and 1st Capital Bank. Mr. Keller will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and will be directly responsible for the management of the finance and accounting functions of the Bank, and will report directly to Samuel Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Joel to the executive team at 1st Capital Bancorp," Jimenez said. "Joel brings tremendous experience and will be a valuable contributor in guiding our company forward."

Mr. Keller brings 30 years of finance and strategic leadership experience within the community banking industry. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Liberty Bank in Washington state where he was instrumental in the formation of the bank's holding company, issuance of subordinated debt, and initiation of trading on OTCQX Best Markets. "I am excited for the opportunity to join the team at 1st Capital Bank and contribute to ongoing efforts to build on its strong foundation and grow to serve more businesses in the Central Coast," Keller said.

Keller holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from Whitman College and a Master of Science in Finance from Seattle University.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank's markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, Calif. 93901. 1st Capital Bank is a five-star rated "Superior" bank by Bauer Financial, Inc. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender| SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital.Bank | 831.264.4000

Media Inquiries:

Sam Jimenez

sam.jimenez@1stcapitalbank.com

831.264.4057